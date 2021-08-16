Local student receives Alpha Theta grant

August 16, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Peggy Prevette

Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Educational International Society has selected Peggy Prevette to receive the organization’s annual $1000 grant-in-aid.

Peggy is a 2021 graduate of Surry Central High School. She plans to attend Queen’s University this fall and major in special education.