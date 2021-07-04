Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Ethan Nathaniel Brown, a white male, 20, wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony indecent liberties with a minor;

• Christopher Wade Talbert, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for breaking and entering and damage to property;

• Cody Jackson Epperson, 25, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer, shoplifting and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Penny Nicole McDaniel, 32, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony possess methamphetamine and felony obtain property by false pretense.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.