June 8, 2021

• A Virginia man encountered by Mount Airy officers during a weekend traffic stop has been arrested as a fugitive from justice, according to city police reports.

Edward Allen Alley, 45, of Galax, was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond after Mount Airy police learned he was wanted on an unspecified matter in his home city. As a result of the Saturday traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Pine Street, Alley was charged locally with displaying a fictitious-number registration plate, failure to register a vehicle and having no operator’s license.

He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 28.

• Quincey Monroe Johnson, 34, of 332 Eleanor Ave., was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of larceny of a motor vehicle which had been filed two days before with no other information listed.

Johnson was encountered by police at Riverside Park and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond with a July 12 court date set in the case.

• An attempt to pass counterfeit currency in exchange for merchandise occurred on May 31 at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street. An unknown individual presented the fake money, the denomination of which was not noted.

• Police learned of a false-pretense case on May 28 in which someone posing as an Amazon support employee acquired an undisclosed sum of money from victim Amber Collins Lyons of Glass Road through gift cards by telephone.

The incident occurred at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway.