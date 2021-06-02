Mountain Park names Bus Driver of the Year

Bus driver Debbie Smith was named Mount Park Elementary School Bus Driver of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Park Elementary named Debbie Smith as the 2020-2021 Bus Driver of the Year.

“She has been so dedicated this year, even driving double routes when needed,” said Principal Janet Sutphin. “Her smiling face and love of the children is evident in all she does for Mountain Park Elementary.”