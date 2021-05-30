Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:
• Jose Jackie Hernandez, a Hispanic male, 27 wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and has outstanding OFA for felony interfere electronic monitoring equipment; he is also wanted in Virginia on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Hassidy Leigh Bates, a white female, 20 who is wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts of felony larceny of firearms.
• Ernest Samuel Peoples Jr., 45, a black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carl Lewis Carter, Jr., 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny and shoplifting.
Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.
View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.
***
The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:
• Gabriel Delgado, 38, a Hispanic male wanted on charges of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, injury to personal property, unsafe passing, resisting a public officer and hit and run leaving the scene.
• Sabrina Summers Charles, 40, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.
• Sara Megan Daus, 31, a white female wanted on charges of felony trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Dawn Moorefield, 35, awhite female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.
Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.