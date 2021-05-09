Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Cody Ryan McMillian, 19, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony sell/deliver of a schedule II controlled substance;

• Samantha Mae Fisher, 39, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine;

• Stan Anthony Smith, 31, a Black male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a female;

• James Edward Vestal, 57, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.