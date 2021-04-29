Surry Central helps observe child abuse prevention

April 29, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Student Ruben Villaseno hard at work on one of the wooden figures. (Submitted photo)

<p>Students in the Surry Central High School art class show two of the wooden figures being painted. (Submitted photo)</p>

Students in the Surry Central High School art class show two of the wooden figures being painted. (Submitted photo)

<p>The White Plains Elementary School display. (Submitted photo)</p>

The White Plains Elementary School display. (Submitted photo)

<p>The Surry Central High School display. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Surry Central High School display. (Submitted photo)

Each year, Surry County Schools observes Child Abuse Prevention Month with a display of wooden figures built by students in carpentry classes at North Surry High School and East Surry High School. The figures rotate between the elementary schools to be displayed.

This year, Surry Central High School volunteered to make more of the figures, so the displays could stay up all month at each of the schools. Mark Snow’s Carpentry I class made 50 wooden figures and Stephanie Miller’s Art I class painted them. Lowes Hardware of Mount Airy donated the wood, wooden stakes, and paint to support the cause.

The new wooden figures have been placed around the county at Surry Central High School, Central Middle School, Dobson Elementary School, Mountain Park Elementary School, Copeland Elementary School, Rockford Elementary School, White Plains Elementary School, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, and Franklin Elementary School. The remaining elementary schools still have wooden figures that were made by East Surry and North Surry high schools.