Real estate course set in Pilot

April 14, 2021 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Surry Community College will be holding a Real Estate Broker Renewal Course – General Update and Ethics on Tuesday, April 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main Street, Pilot Mountain.

The instructor will be Donna Kiger. Course Tuition is $71, plus $12 for books. Advance registration is required. For more information, contact the Pilot Center at 336-386-3618.