Surry County Most Wanted

December 27, 2020 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Alexander Scott Gullatt, 39, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a firearm by felon, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts resisting a public officer, felony possession of stolen goods, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and injury to property.

• Darrell Gregory Draughn Jr., 34, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony speeding to elude arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to heed light/siren, resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts larceny, misuse of 911 system and two counts second degree trespass.

• Jacob Edwin Johnson, 37, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony hit and run/leave scene/serious injury or death and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information on any probation absconders, please contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000 or probation at 719-2705.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.