North football announces ’21 schedule

North Surry’s captains face off with Surry Central for the coin toss in this file photo.

Football season for the 2020-21 school year will be one for the history books.

Though, whether it will be viewed in a positive or negative light is yet to be seen.

Games will be a little bit colder, crowds may or may not be limited, and there is something a little bit off about the boys of fall competing in the spring. Regardless, many coaches and fans are just excited at the possibility of seeing local student-athletes do what they love after such an anomalous 2020.

There is still more than a month to go before high school sports can officially begin practices, and football doesn’t even start practicing until February. But with schedules recently released, I wanted to take a brief look at who each of the local schools will be competing against during the abbreviated season.

Complete preseason breakdowns for each school will come closer to the start of the season.

The first school I’m taking a look at is North Surry.

Broken streaks

The Greyhounds compete in the 8-team Western Piedmont 2A Conference. Scheduling was relatively easy for WPAC teams since the N.C. High School Athletic Association is only allowing member schools to play a 7-game regular season.

Unfortunately, this does mean Greyhound fans won’t be able to see North compete against non-conference foes within Surry County. North Surry’s non-conference slate traditionally features match-ups against Elkin, East Surry and Mount Airy, but not this year.

North Surry and Mount Airy have played one another 61 times since North’s first football season in 1959. This is the first time ever that the schools both have a team and will not play one another according to Bears football historian Doug McDaniel. Mount Airy led that stretch 41-19 (with one tie).

The series against East Surry started two years after the Mount Airy rivalry. East fielded its first team in 1961 and the two have battled annually ever since. North Surry leads that series 32-26 (with one tie).

If any consolation, North and Mount Airy will scrimmage on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wallace Shelton Stadium.

Conference Schedule

North Surry opens the season with an away game against Walkertown on Feb. 26. The Greyhounds have defeated Walkertown every year since the Wolfpack joined the WPAC in 2017. The last meeting between the two schools saw North win 27-20 at home.

The Greyhounds stay on the road and face North Forsyth on March 5. North Surry actually opened the season against North Forsyth in both 2017 and 2018, winning both games. The 2019 meeting was different as North Forsyth was a member of the WPAC. The result was the same, with North Surry winning 21-16 at home.

The home opener for North Surry will be held March 12 against Forbush. The Greyhounds and Falcons came together in the WPAC prior to the 2013 season. Forbush won the first meeting, but North has won the last six. This includes a 20-19 nail-biter in 2019.

North goes back on the road for two more games to face West Stokes and Surry Central. Since 2013 brought the teams together in the WPAC, (all three were in the Northwest 1A/2A Conference prior) North Surry has only defeated West and Central in the same season one time: the 2017 season in which the Hounds won the conference championship.

In 2019, North Surry lost to West Stokes 53-9 and then defeated Surry Central 54-7 the next week.

North then closes the season with two home games. The first is against Atkins. North Surry has won every meeting against Atkins since the Camels joined the WPAC in 2017. The last victory for the Hounds was by a score of 62-27.

The season finale will be against Carver. The Yellowjackets defeated North Surry four times from 2013-16, but the Hounds have won the past three meetings. North closed the 2019 season with a 48-8 win.

