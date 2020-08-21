Seeking the best path forward in a pandemic

Dr. Neil Routh

How do you manage starting new things?

Is it to pause and collect as much research and information as possible, before forming a set of steps needed to start? Is it to wait and see how others are doing the thing you want to do, so you can learn from their experience before you start? Is it to step out and take a risk, trusting that trial and error will eventually reveal the right path?

I fall into the third group mostly. Each path has its positives and negatives. I know I can get excited about new things and my heart can run ahead of my brain. It is why I appreciate working within a team, where all three types are represented so that the outcome of the planning is as balanced as possible.

COVID-19 has been an extreme challenge to businesses and community organizations alike. It represents a threat most of us have never experienced.

We are all hoping for a vaccine soon so we can put this behind us. Yet there were different viruses in the COVID family before this one, for which no successful vaccine has been invented. That makes the stakes very high for what we develop for safely getting people back together in mass gatherings.

Church communities fall into these similar categories when it comes to determining how to begin new expressions and efforts. Not matter how different we are, we all want to get together, and we all want to keep our members and visitors safe.

This week was supposed to part of Phase Three with more of our economy opening. I am grateful we are in a pause. Some college campuses reflect the very danger as hot spots have popped up with many contracting the virus. It is sobering how mass gatherings are not easily managed. Without new ways for being together safely, they can become a danger zone – even for the young.

How to start the new way of being together demands new thinking and doing. But how do we do it? None of us want to risk losing a single life due to the unintended consequences of our efforts. And nothing is more important than being responsible for your choices and how they impact others.

Galatians 5:22-23 offers great insight for this moment – “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. There is no law against these things.”

This past week I noticed more congregations began in-person worship gatherings – most of which were outside on the lawn of the church. Grace Moravian has not reached that point yet, although we have plans underway. Part of me wants to rush ahead and join the risk-takers to begin new expressions to gather the church. But when I lay that desire against Galatians 5:22-23, I realize my desire needs to be tempered by God’s Spirit.

On the other hand, a congregation I know made the decision to delay any in-person activity until 2021. As a large ministry, the leadership boards and committees had become overwhelmed with all the “what-ifs” that go with launching large gatherings and activities on their campus. Their decision immediately freed them up to focus on outreach and empowering groups from the church to go out and impact the present needs in the community. I respect their decision very much, although I know how much they want to gather their members.

I can see God at work in the many congregations in our area. Guiding lay leaders and pastors to decisions that are varied and different, while being completely appropriate for each situation. I can also see this is not a “one size fits all” dilemma where what will work for one group or business or organization will work for all. Great and careful discernment will be required in every situation. And it will still be a risk. I trust God to guide and provide, while we take more time to tune in to what the Spirit would have each group to do.

Galatians 5:22-23 is a powerful filter for my thoughts and designs for what I think is needed for where I serve, as well as my fears and doubts for all the risks related to this pandemic.

Are my personal goals and methods centered in unconditional love? Am I committed to the long haul for what will bring joy and peace to those I serve? Am I willing to set aside my rush to outcomes for the more challenging demands of patience, kindness, and goodness? As much as I want the best for the people I am seeking to help, are my goals and methods filled with self-control? I encourage you to allow God’s word to guide you in this moment.

Dr. Neil Routh is pastor at Grace Moravian Church, 1401 N. Main St.