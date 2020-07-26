Surry County Most Wanted

July 26, 2020

Gilmore

<p>Evans</p>

Evans

<p>Haynes</p>

Haynes

<p>Pacheo</p>

Pacheo

<p>Williams</p>

Williams

<p>Gilpin</p>

Gilpin

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Clint Daniel Gilmore, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired aggravated level 1.

• Stephanie Elaine Evans, 48, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony exploit disabled/elderly and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

• Jackie Randall Dawson Jr., 30, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer.

• Stephanie Ann Sifuentes, 45, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Matthew Lynn Haynes, 35, a white male wanted on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

• Mark Anthony Pacheco, 25, a Hispanic male wanted on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

• Christopher Timothy Williams, 46, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

• Matthew Nicholas Gilpin, 33, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.