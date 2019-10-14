BELVIDERE — Mr. Leonard Toby Creed, 73, of Belvidere, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He was born in Surry County on July 26, 1946, to the late Bryant James and Nannie Tickle Creed. Mr. Creed was a lifelong farmer but most of all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Faye Smith Creed; two daughters and a son-in-law, Shelley and Bill Goins, and Kelly M. Cave; grandchildren, Andrew Toby Cave, Matthew Kaleb Hunter, Timothy Kole Bryant, Hannah Goins, and Jacob Goins; a brother and sister-in-law, Archie and Esther Creed; several nieces and nephews; and by the mother of his daughters, Joan Creed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Creed was preceded in death by a grandson, James Matthew Cave; four sisters, Becky Smith, Juanita Brim, Bertie Haynes, and Pauline Fleenor; and by four brothers, Braxton Creed, Glenn Creed, Clarence Creed, and Dennis Creed. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Skyline Memory Garden Mausoleum with Brother Sammy Lawson officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Skyline Memory Gardens. There will not be any formal visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, North Carolina, 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

