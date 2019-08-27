GOP, Dems both playing political games

In Sunday’s Mount Airy News we published a guest commentary by Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Mount Airy attorney who serves as House Speaker Pro Tempore, among other duties in the state General Assembly.

In her piece, Rep. Stevens talks of the more than 15,000 rape kits that are sitting in state crime labs, waiting to be tested. These kits contain evidence collected from alleged rape victims throughout North Carolina, and some have been waiting for processing for two decades.

That, as Rep. Stevens says, is absolutely unacceptable. The victims in these cases have not only been viciously attacked by a rapist, but they’ve been cast aside by the state, essentially told they do not matter to those in power. In a few cases, no doubt, processing these kits might very well exonerate individuals who have been jailed for crimes they did not commit (which happens with an alarming frequency). In all cases, this is an absolute travesty.

Unfortunately, we fear Stevens is using this issue, and the individuals who have already been victimized enough, for political gain. She seems to place most, if not all of the blame, squarely at the feet of Gov. Roy Cooper, because he vetoed the General Assembly’s budget largely over the issue of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

Cooper, of course, is a Democrat, while Stevens is a Republican. Unfortunately, that is all that seems to matter to the parties involved in this debate.

Stevens op-ed piece seems to be part of a concerted effort by the GOP, which holds a majority in the General Assembly, but not a large enough of one to override Cooper’s veto. Other General Assembly Republicans around the state have written similar pieces, each selecting a particular issue or two to highlight, lashing out at Cooper for not allowing the budget to pass without Medicaid expansion, painting him as some sort of spoiled child who will only play ball if he gets his way. Sen. Phil Berger’s office, a Rockingham County Republican who is Senate President Pro Tempore, sends almost daily emails to media outlets around the state engaging in this sort of behavior.

Since our local representative has chosen untested rape kits as her cause, let’s focus on that. She seems to indicate this is mostly Cooper’s fault, since he’s been governor for nearly three years, and prior to that served as Attorney General for eight years. The state crime labs come under the jurisdiction of the AG’s office. If Cooper really cared about these kits — and more importantly, behind the real people they represent, how could this backlog of cases have stacked up?

That’s a fair question, but keep in mind some of these untested rape kits date back to the 1990s, long before Cooper was Attorney General. The GOP held unquestioned control of the state budget purse strings since the 2010 elections, holding a veto-proof majority until 2018, yet the money to process these kits and clear out the backlog was never provided.

On the contrary, in 2017 the General Assembly actually cut funding to the AG’s office by $10 million.

Of course, the GOP is not alone in this sort of political one-upsmanship. Cooper, as the sitting governor, has been holding what his camp calls round-table discussions, meeting with various groups about the budget impasse, vilifying the GOP for holding up money earmarked for needs that are near and dear to the hearts of whatever group he happens to be addressing.

Just last week, he sat down with educators from around North Carolina, offering up robust pay raises, the end of pay plateaus that limit pay for teachers with experience, and other benefits — then blaming the GOP for not letting it happen.

And while the GOP certainly shoulders a fair share of the blame for not providing adequate funding for the rape kits processing over the past nine years, we don’t recall then-Attorney General Roy Cooper complaining too much about it. If that were an important issue to him — and it absolutely should have been — he should have been standing on the front steps of the capitol, mega-phone in hand, demanding money for the task.

Unfortunately, we believe untested rape kits, teacher pay and benefits, and a host of other weighty issues only become important to most of our state leaders when there’s political gain involved.

Voters of North Carolina, regardless of political affiliation, deserve better. We hope Cooper, Stevens, Berger and our other “leaders” will stop the petty squabbling, sit down together with all issues on the table, and do their job: put together a budget that’s in the best interest of all North Carolina residents.