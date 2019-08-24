Lady Cards sweep tri-meet, now 4-0

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s volleyball team blew through its first 11 sets of the 2019 season before someone finally showed some resistance on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t enough to prevent the Lady Cardinals from wrapping up a 4-0 opening week, however.

East hosted Elkin and Statesville in a tri-meet on Saturday and finally lost a set in the nightcap against the latter team, clobbering Statesville in the first two sets before dropping one 28-26. The Lady Cardinals got back on track with a close win in set four and completed their sweep of the meet.

East Surry opened the season with wins over East Wilkes and Starmount, both in straight sets. On Saturday, it faced a county rival for the first time as the Buckin’ Elks came to town. The Lady Cards defeated Elkin 25-6, 25-14, 25-20 in a match where head coach Caleb Gilley deployed every player on his roster in at least one set. Freshman Samarin Kipple led the attack with a dozen kills. East Surry made just 11 attack errors in the entire match and had a robust .333 hitting percentage as a team.

Morgan Smith had eight service aces for East, more than half of the team’s total of 15. Emma Brown added five blocks, and the defense was led by Smith, with 11 digs, and Kipple, who had 15. Senior Ally McCraw led the team with 16 assists in just two sets of work, while Hannah Johnston came in and had six assists of her own.

Following this match, Elkin and Statesville played each other while the Lady Cardinals took a break. After lunch, East Surry returned to the court and played Statesville, a team out of the North Piedmont 3A Conference. Gilley was forced to give his starters much more playing time in the match against the Greyhounds, and his veterans put on a show. Senior Allie Bruner led the attack with 14 kills, followed by Kylie Bruner with 13 and Maggie Holt with 12. Holt made 27 attacks in the match and committed just a single error.

East Surry’s service game was again deadly, delivering 22 aces, 11 of them by Smith and six by Allie Bruner. Holt, Emma Brown and Kylie Bruner combined for 13 blocks, including five each from Brown and Holt. Smith had 26 digs, Kipple 14 and Anna-Kate Badgett nine. McCraw played the entire match as setter and had 42 assists.

East Surry hits the road on Monday for a road match at Surry Central.