In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.

Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:

• Courtenay and Diane Whitman to Julina Durham-Rumple, Tract 1 3.305 acres PB 36 11 and Tract 2 3.354 acres PB 36 11 West Main St Elkin, $1,400;

• CMH Homes Inc to Tonya Ferguson, 10.743 acres, $416;

• Nancy Wagoner to Evelyn Flinchum, Lots Nos. 36-46 Block #3 M.H. Greenwood Estate in Elkin, $44;

• James Grimes to Kabri White, Lot #3 Foxcroft PB 9 29 in Mount Airy, $280;

• Brason Properties LLC to Lisa and Christopher Gate, 1 acre Butner Road, $264;

• Donald and Florena Dowdy to Ed and Rita Hall, Lots 2 and 3 Landmark Estates PB 14 124 in Stewarts Creek, $60;

• Haynes Investments LLC to Leslie King, Lot No 22 Section 4 Oakwood Estates PB 6 131 in Stewarts Creek, $280;

• Dianne and Konoz Mohiuddin to Lisa Oakley, Lot No 11 Sunset Acres PB 6 184 in Dobson, $243;

• Estate of Mary H Hinson to Sylvia Pardue, Unit #11 Park Place Condominium BK 1 8-11, $270;

• Naomi Connolly to Virgilio Reneau, 1.47 acres in Stewarts Creek, $156;

• Shoua Xiong to Kha Rose, 0.398 acres in Mount Airy, $130;

• Terry McGrady to S and E Properties, 0.1634 acres 119 Golloway St in Mount Airy, $118;

• Gregory and Pamela Culler to George and Frances Webb, 7.400 acres 322,323 square feet in Dobson, $216;

• Travis Lowe to Kenneth Wright, Lots in Mount Airy, $118;

• Jacqueline Jenkins to Charles and Jane Zalesny, 0.723 in Elkin, $360.