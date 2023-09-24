Surry County Most Wanted

September 24, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
Calhoun
<p>Wall</p>

Wall

<p>Johnson</p>

Johnson

<p>Lewis</p>

Lewis

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

•Gary Allen Lewis, Jr., 45, a white male is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for indecent liberties with a minor and 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor;

• Adam Wesley Wall, 23, a white man is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting a public officer;

• Michael Garfield Johnson, 36, a white man is wanted on probation violations and is on supervision for 3 counts felony possession of methamphetamine, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, communicate threats, violate domestic violence protective order, damage to property, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Kay Matthews Calhoun, 65, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired. She has been seen in the Trap Hill area.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.