Surry County Most Wanted

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Meliss Ann Tilley, 41, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for possession with intent to sell and a deliver schedule II controlled substance:

• Angela Nicole Welborn Mannon, 39, a white female wanted for failure to appear in court on probation violations who is on probation for felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and two counts food of stamp fraud;

• Charles Lee Tate, age not provided , a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony fleeing to elude arrest and reconnecting a utility;

• Robert Kenneth Sturges, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts violation of a domestic violence protective order.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.