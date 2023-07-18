Meadowview Magnet receives national recognition

July 18, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Steven Hopkins, a Project Lead The Way teacher, poses with students holding “Proud to be a PLTW school” banner.
<p>Dr. DeAnne Danley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and Project Lead The Way teachers Paul Cummings and Stephen Hopkins, and Kevin Via, assistant superintendent of human resources, pose for a photo.</p>

Dr. DeAnne Danley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves, and Project Lead The Way teachers Paul Cummings and Stephen Hopkins, and Kevin Via, assistant superintendent of human resources, pose for a photo.

Meadowview Magnet Middle School was recently recognized as a 2022-23 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of 212 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor “for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW Gateway,” school officials said.

Project Lead The Way is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.

“Meadowview Magnet Middle School is honored to be recognized as a PLTW Distinguished School for our outstanding STEM curriculum and commitment to career readiness,” said Principal Colby Beamer. “This achievement reflects our school’s dedication to excellence in education. Through our innovative teaching methods and support from the Surry County Schools leadership team, we have ignited curiosity, fostered passion, and empowered our students to embrace the endless opportunities of the future…

“…we celebrate the collective efforts of our exceptional educators, motivated students, supportive community, and dedicated Surry County Schools leadership team. Together, we have equipped our students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This recognition serves as a testament to our belief in the potential of every student and our commitment to nurturing their dreams. As a distinguished school, we will continue pushing boundaries, exploring new horizons, and preparing the leaders who will shape the future.“

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Meadowview Magnet Middle School had to meet a variety of criteria such as a certain percentage of the student body participating in PLTW Gateway, participate in two or more units during their time at school, offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level, and have strategies in place to ensure equitable access to students.

“Research shows that the middle grades play a pivotal role in influencing high school, college, and career success,” school officials said in announcing the recognition. “During this transitional time, it’s crucial to provide students with access to relevant, engaging, and real-world learning experiences that illuminate the range of career paths and possibilities available to them. Whether designing an automated robotics system or solving a mysterious disease outbreak, PLTW Gateway students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.”

“We are proud to recognize Meadowview Magnet Middle School for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences while ensuring equitable access to PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW president and CEO. “We congratulate them on this achievement and celebrate their important work empowering students with the knowledge and skills to succeed, not only in STEM subjects, but also more generally in life and career.”

For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org.