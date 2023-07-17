Westfield students visit Charlotte Motor Speedway

Students and staff pose for a group photo at the winners circle. Submitted photo
<p>Students racing their model cars they built.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Students got an up close view of race cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Students and staff got to check out the race track and stadium.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Students getting in van to ride around the racetrack with teacher Billy Pell.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Noah Yarborough and Trenton Howlett working on their model car.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Westfield Elementary School fifth grade students went on a trip to the Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this year.

Students built model cars that they were able race, speedway staffers took the students down to the race track to see the race cars, “followed by an exciting ride around the race track,” school officials said.

Billy Pell, Melissa Varney and Principal DJ Sheets, along with the entire class of fifth grade students “would like to publicly acknowledge and thank two special donors who provided funding for the trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway,” school officials said. Those sponsors, Whitney Cooke/The Addition and Jeana Cox/Sonya Ganyard Realty, made it possible for all of the students to take part in the trip free of charge.