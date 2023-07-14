Copeland student receives Nathan Turner Award

Valeria Martinez, front, is pictured with her mother, Ruby Martinez, and Ellen Beck.

The Nathan Turner Award was presented to pre-K student Valerie Martinez at Copeland Elementary this spring.

Recently established with the Surry County Schools Education Foundation, the Nathan Turner Award honors Nathan Turner who passed away in August 2021 while he was a student at the Surry Early College High School.

The award consists of $250 to help “grant the wish” of a child at Copeland Elementary, Central Middle, or Surry Early College High with a chronic or terminal illness.

Ellen Beck, Nathan’s grandmother, returned to Copeland to grant Valerie’s wish to have an outdoor playhouse.