Westfield Elementary students visit Minglewood

July 9, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0
Students listening and taking notes as Margie Imus teaches.
<p>Students stop for a group photo while visiting the Minglewood Farm.</p>

<p>Students walking the trail at Minglewood Farm.</p>

Students in Billy Pell’s and Melissa Varney’s fifth grade classes at Westfield Elementary School recently visited Minglewood Farms and Nature Preserve. While there, students interacted with the natural world.

Margie Imus and farmer Bill Imus shared their knowledge of organic farming and wildlife with students. Students participated in a nature walk through the forest where they learned about a variety of plant species.

“Students gained real-world experience and insight on how the farm is home to a variety of organisms and how they are all connected in one large food web,” school officials said.

“A highlight of the trip was when students sat quietly in the forest and took the time to closely listen to the natural world around them. Hearing the sounds of a variety of birds and the wind rustling through the branches was a truly powerful experience,” officials there said.

Other topics covered during the visit were composting and growing plants in a greenhouse. Students were able to taste test-fresh snap peas and even enjoyed a game of football on the lawn.