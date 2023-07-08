Meadowview Magnet HOSA students do well

July 06, 2023
The News is recognizing local student-athletes that were presented All-Conference Honors in their respective sports for the 2022-23 school year.
The All-Conference spotlight for football is divided by conference due to the large number of selections.
Foothills 2A Conference Standings
1. East Surry 12-1 overall (6-0 conference)
2. Wilkes Central 7-4 (5-1)
3. North Wilkes 7-4 (4-2)
4. Forbush 3-7 (3-3)
T-5. North Surry 2-8 (1-5)
T-5. Surry Central 2-8 (1-5)
T-5. West Wilkes 2-8 (1-5)
FH2A Coach of the Year
East Surry’s Trent Lowman was named FH2A Conference Coach of the Year. He has been named Conference Coach of the Year each of the past four seasons: twice in the Northwest 1A Conference, and now twice in the FH2A Conference.
East Surry won the FH2A Championship with a 6-0 record, marking the school’s fourth consecutive undefeated conference title.
The Cardinals outscored FH2A teams 320-74, and only one team – Wilkes Central – lost by a margin of less than 38 points. East won three conference games by at least 45 points and one by 55 points.
During Lowman’s five seasons at East Surry, the Cards have records of: 60-8 overall, 26-1 in conference and 16-4 in state playoffs.
FH2A Offensive Player of the Year
East Surry senior Folger Boaz was named FH2A Offensive Player of the Year for a second-consecutive season.
The quarterback completed 226 of 330 passes (68.5%) for 3,126 yards and 48 TDs. He averaged 241.4 yards passing and 17.4 completions per game. He finished the year with five interceptions.
Boaz was also East Surry’s leading rusher in 2022. He finished the season with 99 carries for 691 yards and seven TDs, bringing his total yards per game up to 294.5.
Boaz will play college baseball at UNC-Chapel Hill.
FH2A Defensive Player of the Year
East Surry senior Brett Clayton was named FH2A Defensive Player of the Year.
The defensive end/linebacker recorded 113 total tackles with 101 solo tackles, averaging 8.7 tackles per game. Clayton also racked up 33.0 tackles for a loss, 17 sacks, 11 QB hurries, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.
He will continue playing football at East Carolina University,
FH2A Specialist of the Year
East Surry senior Stephen Brantley was named FH2A Specialist of the Year.
Brantley was the Cardinals’ primary punter and finished the year with 18 punts for 741 yards, an average of 41.2 yards. His season high for a punt was 66 yards, and he placed eight punts inside the 20-yard line.
Brantley also split kicking duties. He converted 26-of-33 PATs and made his only field goal attempt, hitting from 45 yards out. The senior also had 19 kickoffs, 14 of which sailed into the end zone, for 898 yards.
Brantley will continue playing football at Western Carolina University.
FH2A All-Conference Offense
*Repeat All-Conference selections for Surry County athletes will have the number of teams for which an athlete has been selected, including 2022, in parentheses. This only applies to selections for the respective offensive and defensive teams. If an athlete was named All-Conference on both offense and defense in 2022 but was previously only named All-Conference on defense, they will only be counted as a repeat selection on defense.
East Surry: QB Folger Boaz (3), RB Kyle Zinn, WR Colby Johnson (2), WR Matthew Keener, WR Luke Brown, OL Kole Pruitt (2), OL Gavin Atkins, OL Luke Whitt
Forbush: RB Regan Ramey, OL Ezra Hutchens, OL Reece Matthews
North Surry: WR Jahreece Lynch (3), OL Zeke Moore (3)
North Wilkes: QB Drew Winkler, RB Deandre Corpening, WR Chris Kimmel, OL Angel Santiago
Surry Central: none
West Wilkes: RB Hayden Frye
Wilkes Central: QB C.J. McGill, WR Anthony Graham, OL Kamen Smith, OL Hunter Wyles
FH2A All-Conference Defense
East Surry: DL Brett Clayton (2), DL Anderson Badgett, DL Daniel Villasenor (2, HM in 2021), LB Hatcher Hamm, LB Joshua Parker (2), DB Kyle Zinn (3), DB Will Jones
Forbush: DL Jesse Wooten, LB Regan Ramey, DB Cristofur Martinez
North Surry: DL Zeke Moore (3), DB Jahreece Lynch (3)
North Wilkes: DL Angel Santiago, LB Parker Moore, LB Kaedin Baugess, DB Samuel Panneton
Surry Central: LB Wyatt Wall, DB Clay Whitaker
West Wilkes: LB Russell Patrick
Wilkes Central: DL Isaiah Buckhannon, DL Kamen Smith, LB Hunter Wyles, DB Aithan Allen
FH2A Honorable Mentions
East Surry: J.T. Simmons (2, HM in 2021), Lindann Fleming
Forbush: Brady Poindexter, Ethan Phipps
North Surry: Jake Simmons (3, AC Offense and Defense in 2020 and 2021), Fisher Leftwich, Ty Gwyn, Owen McMillian
North Wilkes: Blaine Shell, Bryson Gambill, Chris Kimmel, Drew Winkler
Surry Central: Mason Jewell, Brian Williams, Ayden Wilmoth, Reid Danley, Colby Cruise, Mason Cox, Enoc Lopez
West Wilkes: Caleb Martin, Elijah Ramirez
Wilkes Central: Aydan Bynum, Justin Bumgarner, Cesar Limon