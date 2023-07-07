SCC’s Phi Theta Kappa closes out busy year

One major Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society project was writing letters of encouragement to Veterans on the May 3 Triad Flight of Honor. Pictured here are PTK members Faith Flippen, Camille Jimenez, Caroline Brown, Sydney Presa and Isaac Heath.
Surry Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society finished the 2023 spring semester with the completion of many activities that have served the student community, citizens, and even shelter animals throughout the local area, surrounding region, and international community.
SCC’s Alpha Xi Tau chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is a designated Five Star Chapter since it meets requirements for local, regional, and international project work.
For May, members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at SCC led an initiative to write letters of gratitude to senior veterans. These letters were given to veterans participating in the spring Triad Honor Flight from Greensboro to Washington, D.C., on May 3.
While in Washington Honor Flight Veterans visited Arlington National Cemetery, along with the Air Force, World War II, Iwo Jima, Korean War, Vietnam Veterans, and Lincoln memorials. On their return flight home, they received the letters from PTK thanking them for their service and self-sacrifice in defense of our country. This year, PTK gathered 82 letters for the Honor Flight Veterans. The letters were written by chapter members, faculty, staff, and students at Surry Community College, as well as by local community members.
“It’s always good to support and lift the spirits of our veterans,” said Sydney Presa, PTK chapter president.
Additionally in May, PTK collected empty plastic medicine and vitamin bottles to donate to Samaritan’s Purse and similar charities that provide medical supplies to those in need all around the world. Members collected more than 600 bottles with the help of chapter member Amanda Hunter, who contacted the King Police Department and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office to obtain empty containers from medicine drop-off programs at their offices. The James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will assist in delivering these to the Samaritan’s Purse organization.
In April, PTK members hosted the popular fishing game at SCC’s annual “Eggstravaganza,” an SCC Student Government event held to raise funds for student need-based projects. Using a toy fishing rod, PTK volunteers helped children cast their line over a blue screen in hopes of catching a sweet treat. The Honor Society gave out more than 300 pieces of candy during the event, as many children enjoyed the game so much they returned multiple times to participate.
Also in April, PTK hosted a donation drive for local animal shelters, collecting more than 100 items of pet food, litter, collars, leashes, bowls, and toys. This project was suggested by chapter member Jenny Strickland who helped with the delivery of the donated items. Chapter member Michelle Roberts personally donated 37 items for donation to the Surry County Animal Shelter.
During March, PTK members held a donation drive for the campus Little Free Pantry, which provides food and supplies to anyone on campus or the community needing assistance. The Little Free Pantry has a simple message on the front that reads, “Take what you need…give what you can.” PTK took that message to heart, donating more than 160 commonly needed items such as toothpaste, shampoo, soap, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.
In February, members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at SCC led an initiative to write Valentine’s Day cards for senior residents at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility in Reidsville. In total, PTK members created 100 Valentine’s Day cards to be distributed to the residents. The project was proposed by incoming chapter treasurer, Jennah Weaver, whose father is the administrator at Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.
Mike Weaver, administrator of the Cypress Valley Skilled Nursing Facility, responded: “Thank you very much for the Valentines’ Day cards. I have had many residents and families of residents tell me how much they loved them and how thoughtful they were. Thank you all for remembering the residents during this holiday and showing that they are loved and still thought about. I am still receiving ‘thank you’s’ from residents nearly two weeks after Valentine’s Day.”
For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3351 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org