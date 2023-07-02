In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
-Estate of George Elmer Wood, Ronnie Ray Wood, Paula Rebecca Coe, and George Elmer Wood to Alyssa C. Lail; 1/2 acres Elkin Estate of George Elmer Wood file 15 E 580; $136.
-Cory T. Shelton and Melissa Newsome to Noah Edwards; tracts; $345.
-Kimberly Osteen to Justin Zook and Jessica Zook; 0.70 acres lot 1 PB 29 173 Maplewood Estates; $520.
-Patricia Ann Carter to Curtis Waylon Batten and Bailey C. Batton; tract one 0.329 acres and tract two tract Elkin; $450.
-Summer Michelle Halfhill and Megan Rae Horsley to Summer Michelle Halfhill; lot 10 section 7 Town & Country Woods PB 8 100; $0.
-William Thomas Flango and Nancy Ann Flango to Brittany Leann Dixon Johnson; tract one 4.4886 acres tract four Mount Herman Hills subdivision PB 14 159 and tract two 50 acres PB 14 209 Westfield; $384.
-Barbara Jean Hicks to Cheryl Lynn Bryant; 3.709 acres PB 42 136 Eldora; $0.
-Barbara Jean Hicks to Ricky W. Hicks, Diane G. Hicks, and Susan Hicks Jones; tract PB 42 136 Eldora; $0.
-Desmond Howard Van Horn, Even Deryk Van Horn, and Marcella Van Horn to Luke Van Horn; tracts 21.7 acres PB 10 147 Dobson; $0.
-Kara C. Westmoreland to Carlos Dale Burnett; lot 25 section II Forest Knoll development PB 7 118-A Stewarts Creek; $10.
-Llyod Marshall Park and Tammy Jean Beverly Park to MM Bottomley Properties, LLC; 4.128 acres Stewarts Creek; $760.
-Goldie S. Sparger, Carol Sparger Cockerham, Cheryl Sparger Hawks, and Kevin Hawks to Jessie Dale Cockerham; tract one 2 acres and tract two tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
-John H. Van Hoy III to Frank Myers Investments, LLC; lots 1-2 block 11; $660.
-Willie H. Gammons and Amanda L. Gammons to Alain Stiel and Christy Stiel; 1.80 acres 438 Mount Herman Church Road Mount Airy Westfield; $160.
-Mary Susan Coe to Nicholas Guy Coe; 5.087 acres Rockford; $170.
-Emily M. Webb to Mark Califf and Jennifer Califf; 2.21 acres tract Hidden Springs Trail; $500.
-The Estate of Helen Faye Bennett, Fredrick G. Johnson, Helen Faye Bennett, and Delbert William Bennett Jr. to Jose Espinoza; commissioners deed lot 2 Boone Hill subdivision PB 17 74 Dobson Estate of Helen Faye Bennett file 22 sp 196; $212.
-Thomas Ray Hill and Tonya Flippin Hill to Matthew Thomas Hill; 2.785 acres lot 1 PB 42 182; $0.
-Isidro Rodriguez and Terry Wiles Rodriguez to Dyami Krasko and Amber Krasko; tract; $620.
-Kara Amber Hall and Rebecca Buffkin to Ryan V. Morris and Alexis R. Morris; parcel 1 1.230 acres and parcel 2 tracts Red Brush Road Mount Airy; $1,160.
-Bruce K. Widdowson to Rebecca Lynn Buffkin and Kara Amber Hall; 3.59 acres tract seven Toms Creek Bluff PB 12 157 Pilot; $1,440.
-Granite City Restorations, LLc to Dana J. Pardue; quitclaim deed 2.152 acres PB 42 127 Pilot; $0.
-Byron Thomas Shaw II and Mary Beth Shaw Revocable Living Trust, Byron Thomas Shaw II, and Mary Beth Shaw to Robert Glenn Greene, Darlene Hinshaw Greene, and Ray Allen Lyles; tracts Bryan; $1,000.
-Rodney B. Edwards and Vickie L. Edwards to Amanda Dawn Lara, Misty Collins, and Danny Collins; tract one tract and tract two 0.037 acres Mount Airy; $340.
-Teresa Jewell Jenkins and Danny Franklin Jenkins to Brandon Lee Jessup and Leigh Ann Jessup; tract Bob Jessup Road Mount Airy Westfield; $60.
-J & E Properties of NC, LLC to Kathy E. Cox and David R. Reynolds; 0.500 acres Mount Airy; $436.
-Estate of Penny H. Harmon, Penny H. Harmon, and Gary J. Mills to Five Creeks Farm, LLC; 10.922 acres PB 42 126 Pilot Estate of Penny H. Harmon file 22 E 725; $99.
-Stephanie Anne Callaway and Jessica Rene Payne to Terri Callaway Arnder; quitclaim deed 10 acres Bryan; $0.
-Brenda Cox and Dennis R. Cox Sr. to BEHA Investments; 1.2 acres South Westfield; $175.
-Trustees Services of Carolina, LLC and Paul Richard Taylor III to Kondaur Capital Real Estate Property, LLC, Truist Bank, Branch Banking And Trust Company, and Frances Jones; 1372/1 substitute trustees deed 2 acres; $200.
-Iris Gentry, Kelly Kamai King, and Mason Edward Russell King to Steven Ray Bryant and Susan H. Bryant; 21.50 acres PB 18 7 Franklin; $215.
-Pacific Premier Trust, Herbert L. MacDonald Pacific Premier Trust, and Herbert L. MacDonald to Tommy Ray Curlee Jr. and Brandy Michelle Curlee; 4.04 acres lot 82 Orchard Mountain Development phase 3 section 4 PB 10 142 Franklin; $60.
-Cathy Belinda Brim, Howard Bennett Brim, Judith Brim, Fred McKay Brim, Regina Brim, James Hamilton Brim, Lona Brim, Bryant N. Brim Jr., Sandra Brim, Alma E. Alexander, and Coy Alexander to Cathy Belinda Brim; tracts Mount Airy; $0.
-Dover Baptist Church, Phillip Branch, Terry Hutchens, Joe Lovelace to Charles M. Hiatt and Tonya T. Hiatt; 0.458 acres tract one PB 42 197 Eldora; $200.
-CDS Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Charles M. Hiatt and Tonya T. Hiatt; 0.279 acres tract two PB 42 197 Eldora; $5.
-Cathy Belinda Brim Family Trust and Cathy Belinda Brim to Musa Jibran, LLC; tracts Mount Airy; $37.
-Betty C. Miller and Richard E. Miller to Stephen Charles Cowing; tract; $0.
-Davidson Land Company, LLC to Crystina Page; lot 2 PB 30 153; $0.
-Sarah Lou Beane to Debra Frost; 13,112 sq ft 424 N. Main Street Dobson; $326.
-Byron Thomas Shaw II and Mary Beth Shaw Revocable Living Trust, Byron Thomas Shaw II, and Mary Beth Shaw to Robert Glenn Greene, Ray Allen Lyles, and Darlene Hinshaw Greene; tract one tract and tract two 2.854 acres and tract three 0.39 acres Bryan; $0.
-Allie Grace Faw, Allie Grace Leonard, and Brandon Wesley Faw to Valerie Layne McCreary; lot 37 section 4 Knollwood subdivision PB 12 186 155 Oak Ridge Circle Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $470.
-Shannon Archer Smith to Emilia Ortega Chino; 5.00 acres Eldora; $90.