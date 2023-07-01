Surry County Most Wanted

July 1, 2023 John Peters Uncategorized 0
Alberto
<p>Alford</p>

Alford

<p>Reyes</p>

Reyes

<p>Kellam</p>

Kellam

The NC Department of Adult Correction, Division of Community Supervision office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Jacob Nathaniel Kellam, 23, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for 2 counts felony breaking & entering, 5 counts felony larceny, and felony possess stolen goods.

• Joaquin Alexandro Avi Reyes, 21, a Hispanic male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintain a drug dwelling;

• Joseph Adam Alford, 39, a white male is wanted for failing to appear in court on probation violations and is on probation for felony receive stolen vehicle, 4 counts of damage to property, and second degree trespass;

• Marbel Garcia Alberto, 35, a Hispanic female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for child abuse and driving while impaired level 1.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.