Marriages

June 11, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Joseph Daniel Layne, 63, of Surry County to Jeanette Schumacher, 63, of Surry County.

– Nolan Ray Jordan, 26, of Surry County to Carly June Johnson, 26, of Surry County.

– Barrett Keith Jordan, 38, of Surry County to Michelle Wilburn Lovill, 42, of Surry County.

– Matthew Owens Glass, 33, of Surry County to Shenna Renae Burchette, 34, of Surry County.

– Tyson Cole Smith, 22, of Surry County to Madison Alise Bauguess, 24, of Wilkes.

– Carson David William Todd, 23, of Surry County to Mikaela Kassidy Kraft, 24, of Forsyth County.

– Joshua Louis Kozer, 33, of Floyd, Virginia, to Lauren Elizabeth Williams, 31, of Forsyth County.

– Antonio Claude Wayne Atkins, 30, of Surry County to Kathryn Marie McDuffie, 34, of Surry County.