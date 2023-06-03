Real Estate Transfers

Wild fragrant sweetness of honeysuckle

As May winds itself down, the honeysuckles have reached their peak. Their essence fills the air with a fragrance like no other. The hummingbirds are continually attracted to them and this must be one of the reasons they are drawn to this area of the southeastern area of the United States. Their flowers in shades of coral and white are heavenly and most likely attract many honeybees and humming birds. Have you ever got a drop of “honey” from a honeysuckle – it’s easy and fun. All you have to do is pull the small green tip from the bottom of the bloom and expose the pistil and the drop of “honey” will appear at the bottom of it. This was a late spring pasttime at my grandma’s house at the saw dust pile behind her house in Northampton County when we were kids.

Lavender, everlasting, dainty, and fragrant

The colorful lilac is a beautiful dainty perennial that can now be planted for many years of fragrant, lavender blooms. They have been growing in America for well over two centuries. Some of the oldest can be traced back to the year 1750 in Portsmouth, New Jersey. This is 26 years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. This sweet smelling flower with tender loving care will live for many generations and endure rough winters just like the ones in New England. They like to be planted in areas of full-sunlight and well-drained soil. Their perfume emits from deep purple, lavender, or white flowers. They can be purchased at hardwares, garden centers and nurseries. Set them out in well-drained soil and add peat moss to the bottom of the hole where you plant it to provide great moisture retention. During winter, apply a layer of leaf mulch or straw around the base of the bushes. Keep them watered every ten days and feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month.

The American bee balm now in bloom

The dark pink blooms of the six-year-old American bee balm plant is in bloom in a large container. The balm winters over on the back of the front porch where it is protected from winter freezes and weather extremes. We use seven to ten plastic grocery bags and a double layer of cardboard glued together to give them cold weather protection. A light drink of water once a week and some sun on days when temperatures rise above freezing and then we cover them up that evening. American bee balm plants can be purchased at most nurseries and then transplanted to larger containers filed with fine potting medium.

Starting a packet or two of late tomato seed

As we move toward June, a couple of packets of tomato seed can be sown to provide tomato plants for a late tomato harvest before frost. Best varieties for late harvest tomatoes are determinants such as Celebrity, Rutgers, Homestead, Marglobe and Better Boy as well as Early Girl. Buy a four pound bag of seed starter such as Jiffy by Ferry-Morse or Hoffman’s or Miracle-Gro. Start the seed in quart-sized flower containers. Measure out a container to within a half-inch of top of container and then allow a handful to cover the seed. Mix the seed starter with enough water to moisten the starter and enough seed-starter to cover the seed. Spread a packet of seed per quart container of moistened medium. Sprinkle enough seed starting medium over the seed and press down the medium in the container for solid soil contact. Use a spray bottle such as window cleaner comes in and lightly spray containers with water each day. Keep containers out of direct sunlight. When plants develop two leaves, set them out in individual pots and then place pots in trays and continue to water with the spray bottle. Tomatoes should be ready to transplant to the garden before mid-July. Continue to keep out of direct sunlight until time to transplant to the garden.

The arrival of the guns of summertime

As June draws closer, expect the advent of afternoon and evening thunderstorms to refresh the air and revive the garden plot. Thunderstorms are usually the lifebood of the gardens of summer. Several calling cards and signals of thunderstorms is an increase in the humidity, leaves showing their petticoats (or flipping their leaves), increased bird activity, a change in the wind direction, an unusual number of houseflies, a sudden temperature change, animals staying close to home, the sound of rain crows in the distant trees, an unusual calm, the “smell” of approaching rain.

Keep hummingbird feeders filled

With warmer days of May, the hummingbirds are now in full swing and looking for that source of food that your feeders provide. The honeysuckles are still blooming but spring and summer annuals have not yet reached bloom stage so your feeders will provide them extra nourishment. You can purchase the nectar in ready-mixed half gallon plastic cartons or bottles, or in powdered form in boxes and packets that you mix with water. You can also make your own nectar with a cup of sugar and a cup of water. Save half gallon plastic milk jugs and prepare a half gallon of your own nectar and keep it in the refrigerator.

Making a breakfast french toast casserole

This is a family breakfast casserole that is easy to prepare for a special meal. You will need a one pound loaf of French bread, three cups of milk, one teaspoon vanilla extract, eight large eggs, half cup of sugar and one tablespoon of apple pie spices. Slice the French bread into one inch slices. Arrange the slices in a 13x9x2 inch dish or pan sprayed with Pam baking spray. Spread the slices of bread into two rows. In a large bowl combine milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and apple spices. Beat well until well-blended but not bubbly. Pour the mixture over the bread making sure all the slices are covered with the egg mixture evenly. Spread some of the egg mixture between the slices of bread. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight. Next morning, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, prepare a pecan topping by combining two sticks of melted light margarine, one teaspoon apple pie spices, one cup brown sugar, and one cup chopped pecans. Blend the ingredients well. Spread pecan topping evenly over the bread mixture and bake for 50 to 55 minutes at 350 degrees until puffed and golden brown. Serve with Log Cabin syrup (no sugar) maple if desired.

Wild perfume wafts from honeysuckles

The fragrance of wild honeysuckles can now be enjoyed at twilight as the coral and cream flowers emit their sweet perfume to our waiting nostrils on a late spring evening. It’s the ideal time to take a trip down a Stokes County country road, stop the car, let the windows down and inhale the essence of honeysuckles. Gather a few sprigs from the road side to take home to place in bud vase of water and let the perfume of honeysuckles invade the rooms of the home.

Fireflies begin to light up the spring night

More fireflies are lighting up the lawn and garden every spring evening. We started to keep a count last week and only counted three; the first night, the next evening, we counted 13; the next night, we counted 24. As the nights get warmer and June arrives their numbers should increase. Their peak time seems to be between 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.. Some years are more productive for fireflies. Some of the factors include cold spring evenings, light pollution, insecticides, herbicides, pest control, the development of urban areas and land development.

Hoe hoe hoedown

”Which one is lost.” A little girl who was lost in a Walmart was crying loudly when a saleslady asked her what was wrong. “I’m lost.” the little girl replied. “Oh,” said the sales lady. “Who are you with?” “With my daddy.” replied the little girl. “And what’s he like,” said the saleslady. The little girl replied, “My daddy likes baseball, hot dogs, and beer.”

“Sleepy Daze.” Older mother: “Would you believe I had to slap Will’s face three times last night?” Daughter: “Did that 75 year old man get fresh with you?” Older mother: “Oh, no, I had to keep slapping him so he would stay awake.”

“Fixer uppers.” The only person who can smile when things go wrong are repairmen, mechanics, doctors and dentists.