Surry County Most Wanted

The strawberry harvest is still going on

The bright red and tart season of strawberries is now reaching the mid-point. Warm mid-May mornings are the ideal time to visit a pick-your-own strawberry farm near you. Call ahead to order berries or see if they are open for picking that day. Whether you pick your own or buy them ready-picked and boxed by the gallon, the Piedmont berries are well worth it simply because of their tartness in short cakes, pies, and jams.

Tips on freezing freshly picked strawberries

Fresh-picked strawberries need to be processed as soon as they are brought home from the field to assure a long shelf life. Cap the berries as soon as you bring them home. After capping the berries, process them one quart at a time. Do not run water over the berries because this makes them mushy and it washes away the tiny seed. Run enough cold water in the sink to place one quart of berries at a time and after having them in the water for half a minute, place berries on a towel for another minute. Place whole berries in a quart plastic container to within one-half inch of the top and seal with the lid. Repeat the process one quart at a time and quickly place the containers in the freezer. When you thaw these berries, they will taste almost as great as fresh strawberries.

A strawberry angel food lush pound cake

This is a great no-bake fresh strawberry dessert that is simple to prepare with only a few ingredients. You will need one box of Jello instant vanilla pudding mix, one tablespoon McCormick strawberry extract, one and a half quarts fresh strawberries (capped, and cut into quarters), one pint carton of dairy whipping cream, one round angel food cake, one cup sugar to mix into the strawberries. Mix the Jello instant vanilla pudding mix, strawberry extract, one and a half cups of fresh strawberries, capped, cleaned and cut into quarters and mixed with one cup of sugar. Mix all these ingredients and set aside. Cut the round angel food cake into three layers. Place the bottom layer (cut side up) on a serving plate. Spreed a cup of the strawberry pudding mixture on the bottom layer. Add the middle layer and spread a cup of the strawberry pudding mixture on the middle layer. Add the top layer and add a cup of the strawberry pudding mixture to the top layer. Beat the carton of dairy whipping cream until it is stiff and add three or four tablespoons of sugar. Spread the whipping cream over the top and sides of the angel food cake. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Fireflies light up the twilight sky

As we reach late May, the temperatures at twilight are quite warm and this will generate the activity of a huge population of the year’s first fireflies. There have been a few spotted on several evenings, but the consistent warmth of mid-May will produce greater numbers and an afternoon thunderstorm will add even more to their numbers. Some years are better than others for fireflies, and we are looking for this to be a productive year for the fireflies. The fireflies have their own special signals to attract mates as they blink and flicker their tail lights of lemon-yellow. Some nights they fly higher than they do on others and at times some will lie on the grass. We usually perform several firefly counts during late May and into June and count the number we tally in a ten- or fifteen-minute period. The best place to observe the most fireflies is on country roads away from traffic and street lights. One late spring event in every person’s life should be every year to catch a few fireflies, smell them, and then release them. They still have that “lightning bug” smell they did in Northampton County at grandma’s house when we were kids in the 1950s.

Christmas cactus spend summer on front porch

The five Christmas cactus are now at home on the front porch in a semi-sunny location and they will be there until the middle of October. Never place the cactus in full sun because this causes foliage to turn reddish in tint. Keep them toward the back of the porch to protect from direct rays of the sun. Feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month and water them once a week.

Panda ferns are as old-fashioned as they get

Panda ferns have been around for very many generations. My Northampton County grandma had a huge one in an old washtub on her back porch every summer and it would cover the whole washtub with lush green foliage. In winter, she would get my uncles to move it to the pantry. All summer long, she would cut stems of Panda fern to decorate arrangements from her flower garden. She would root pieces of fern and share it with neighbors. We keep our panda fern on the deck in a semi-sunny location and feed it with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month and water it once a week. In late autumn, we move the panda fern to the living room to a semi-sunny location and feed it once a month with Flower-Tone and water it every ten days.

The sweet essence of honeysuckles in twilight

The sweet and pleasing essence of honeysuckles pervade the warm air on special May evenings, and no other wild flower quite compares to the sweetness of the honeysuckle. As the honeysuckle vines climb up the limbs of trees and along the shoulders of country roads, highways and byways, they produce a pleasing aroma that makes the nostrils want to savor the scent. The coral and white blooms are heavenly in color and the foliage stays evergreen all year long. The honeysuckle vines that climb into the oaks and maples spread their essence over a lot of territory and draw hummingbirds from near and far.

Continue sowing greens all summer long

Green beans are one of summer’s most productive vegetables. They will produce a harvest in about 65 to 75 days. They can be sown as late as early August and produce a harvest. You can choose from strike which is one of the best and most productive. It produces pencil-sized beans that are totally string-less and will produce beans for several weeks. Other great beans are Top Crop, Derby, Tenderette, Blue Lake, Bush, and Kentucky Wonder Bush. Green beans can successively be sown in June, July, and into mid-August.

The secret of a long and productive harvest is to continually harvest the beans and after the first harvest side dress the green beans with Garden-Tone organic vegetable food and hill the soil up to cover the Garden-Tone. When sowing green beans all during the summer, apply a layer of peat moss in the furrow, sow the seed and cover with another layer of peat moss and then a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food. Use the water wand in stream mode to soak the furrow and the peat moss and seed before hilling up the soil on both sides of the furrow and using the hoe blade to tamp down the soil on top of the row for solid soil contact. Water soil on top of the row with the water wand in shower mode if no rain is forecast during the week. When green beans develop two leaves, apply a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of the rows and hill up sides of the row to cover the Garden-Tone.

American bee balm: All American tradition

The historic American bee balm plant has grown in America for well over two centuries. The colonists in New England used its leaves as a substitute to make balm tea to replace tea during the months following the Boston Tea Party when tea on English ships was dumped in Boston Harbor.

Evidently, the bee balm must have grown in the forests and woodland along the New England coastline for the colonists to harvest the leaves to prepare bee balm tea. In the southeastern states, American Bee balm plants can be purchased at nurseries, garden centers, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement.

An interesting feature about bee balm is you can winter it over on the back of the front porch. To winter over the bee balm, place its container on the back area of the front porch away from exposure to winter extremes and freezes. Trim the bee balm back to about 7 to 8 inches and add enough potting medium to fill the container and lightly water each week. Feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month. On cold nights and days, cover the balm with several layers of plastic grocery bags and glue several pieces of cardboard together for a protective cover over the plastic bags. This will further protect from frost, freezes, wind, and snow. On sunny, above freezing days, remove the cover and replace it that evening. Weight down the cardboard to keep from winds.

Keep feeding tomato plants each month

Continue to set out tomato plants each week for as long as you can find healthy plants to assure a harvest all summer. Keep all current tomato plants fed with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and hill it up on both sides of the row. Add lime or calcium carbonate to protect against blossom-end rot.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Checking up the family tree.” A friend told his neighbor, “I checked on my family tree and found out that I was the sap!”

“A heated message.” A minister who was fond of hot pepper sauce always kept a bottle on the kitchen table. He offered some to one of his dinner guests. When the guest was finally able to speak he said, “I’ve heard many pastors preach hellfire and brimstone, but you are the first pastor I’ve known to partake of it, and then pass it on by giving out samples!”