Marriages

May 20, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Corbin Phillip Welch, 24, of Forsyth County to Hannah Marie Hedrick, 23, of Forsyth County.

– Daniel Jacob Inman, 26, of Surry County to Maria Guadalupe Sandoval Delgado, 25, of Randolph County.

– Mason Wade Gwyn, 21, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Ashley Suzanne Hinshaw, 33, of Surry County.

– Michael Anthony Di Meo, 34, of Los Angeles County, California, to Sophia Magalie Fiorentino, 33, of Los Angeles.

– Jesus Ramirez Mendoza, 36, of Surry County to Alexus Ciara Hardy, 29, of Surry County.

– Cody Dale Hinson, 25, of Surry County to Karla Nichole Redman Huff, 23, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Charles Brian Moss, 46, of Surry County to Freda Blanche Smith, 51, of Surry County.

– Dustin Bryce Thomas, 26, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Emily Elise Bryant, 25, of Carroll County.

– Trevor Scott Sheets, 28, of Forsyth County to Lindsay Morgan Boles, 31, of Forsyth County.

– Kenneth Andrew Turney, 29, of Surry County to Tamara Evon Lawson, 25, of Surry County.

– Aaron Chasity Combs, 36, of Surry County to Julie Anne Young, 50, of Surry County.

– Clayton Lee Weldon, 27, of Dekalb County, Georgia, to Beth Breanna Stevens, 26, of Dekalb County.

– Joshua Tadd Sumner, 44, of Surry County to Maggie Esther Stamey, 42, of Surry County.

– Antonio Cordell Douglas, 23, of Yadkin County to Hannah Marie Davis, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Juan Alcala, 51, of Surry County to Doris Rubi Huerta Madrigal, 39, of Surry County.

– Stephen Christopher Ingram, 36, Grayson County, Virginia, to Shana Rene Jarvis, 31, of Alleghany County.

– Steven Alan Goldman, 57, of Surry County to Lisa Marie Boni, 54, of Surry County.

– William Joseph Horne, 52, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Amy Dawn Vernon, 46, of Patrick County.

– Logan Daniel Kaine Cheek, 19, of Surry County to Ashleigh Danielle Childress, 22, of Surry County.

– Stephen Bryan Vestal, 45, of Surry County to Shanna Carlotta Shera Withers, 34, of Surry County.

– Joseph Webster Osborne, 17, of Surry County to Sara Rain Amos, 16, of Surry County.

– David Joshua Penley, 33, of Stokes County to Meghan Lachelle Miller, 31, of Stokes County.

– Tyler Scott Church, 25, of Surry County to Joanna Marie Atkins, 23, of Surry County.

– Zachary James Tilley, 24, of Iredell County to Marissa Joy Sides, 23, of Rowan County.

– Amber Jean York, 32, of Surry County to Stephanie Kay Harris, 41, of Wilkes County.

– Jorge Secundino Enrriquez, 34, of Surry County to Maira Hernandez Rayo, 31, of Surry County.

– Randle Lee Robertson, 63, of Surry County to Kathleen Elizabeth Honaken, 51, of Surry County.

– Billie Michelle Ledford, 49, of Surry County to Brandi Michelle Mullis, 37, of Lancaster County, South Carolina.

– Jeremy Lee James Clingenpeel, 32, of Surry County to Carlie Alexandra McMillian, 25, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Earl Wesley Galyean Jr., 23, of Yadkin County to Sable Grace Freeman, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Keith Aron Grimes, 35, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Angel Danielle Rushton, 42, of Carroll County, Virginia.

-Brandon Walter McCann, 41, of Surry County to Casey Leigh Luffman, 35, of Yadkin County.