Marriages

May 13, 2023

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Antonio Cordell Douglas, 23, of Yadkin County to Hannah Marie Davis, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Juan Alcala, 51, of Surry County to Doris Rubi Huerta Madrigal, 39, of Surry County.

– Stephen Christopher Ingram, 36, Grayson County, Virginia, to Shana Rene Jarvis, 31, of Alleghany County.

– Steven Alan Goldman, 57, of Surry County to Lisa Marie Boni, 54, of Surry County.

– William Joseph Horne, 52, of Patrick County, Virginia, to Amy Dawn Vernon, 46, of Patrick County.

– Logan Daniel Kaine Cheek, 19, of Surry County to Ashleigh Danielle Childress, 22, of Surry County.

– Stephen Bryan Vestal, 45, of Surry County to Shanna Carlotta Shera Withers, 34, of Surry County.

– Joseph Webster Osborne, 17, of Surry County to Sara Rain Amos, 16, of Surry County.

– David Joshua Penley, 33, of Stokes County to Meghan Lachelle Miller, 31, of Stokes County.

– Tyler Scott Church, 25, of Surry County to Joanna Marie Atkins, 23, of Surry County.

– Zachary James Tilley, 24, of Iredell County to Marissa Joy Sides, 23, of Rowan County.

– Amber Jean York, 32, of Surry County to Stephanie Kay Harris, 41, of Wilkes County.

– Jorge Secundino Enrriquez, 34, of Surry County to Maira Hernandez Rayo, 31, of Surry County.

– Randle Lee Robertson, 63, of Surry County to Kathleen Elizabeth Honaken, 51, of Surry County.

– Billie Michelle Ledford, 49, of Surry County to Brandi Michelle Mullis, 37, of Lancaster County, South Carolina.

– Jeremy Lee James Clingenpeel, 32, of Surry County to Carlie Alexandra McMillian, 25, of Carroll County, Virginia.

– Earl Wesley Galyean Jr., 23, of Yadkin County to Sable Grace Freeman, 23, of Yadkin County.

– Keith Aron Grimes, 35, of Carroll County, Virginia, to Angel Danielle Rushton, 42, of Carroll County, Virginia.