White Plains student tops $500 heart association

April 26, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Carter Goings, first grade student at White Plains Elementary School, raised $520 for the American Heart Association recently.

He received the top prizes from the Kids Heart Challenge for collecting the most donations. White Plains Elementary students raised more than $7,000 for the American Heart Association.

“They are appreciative of everyone who donated money and the students who received donations,” the school said.