Rockford Elementary hosts blood drive

March 28, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Pictured from left are Shane Harrison, Elijah Gentry, Matheo Cortes and Laura Custodio, setting up the snack table for those coming in to give blood.

Pictured are Destiny Haynie and Melonie Uriostegui handing out snacks and drinks.

Donor Rebecca Combs giving blood.

Rockford Elementary School recently hosted a blood drive.

“Our blood drive was very successful this year,” said School Nurse Jennifer Creed. “Our patient need target was 36 and we were able to collect 36 units. Thank you to everyone who helped make it a success.”