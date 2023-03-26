Marriages

The following marriage licenses were issued in Surry County:

– Kenneth Dwight Weyrauch, 26, of Surry County to Savannah Rose Mcintyre, 21, of Surry County.

– Nicolas Linares, 34, of Surry County to Animas Susana Mijangos Lopez, 33, of Surry County.

– Javier Marin Asensio, 32, of Cook County, Illinois, to McKenzie Laine Wilson, 30, of Cook County.

– Raven Hawk Hodges, 24, of Surry County to Anna Olivia Jalovec, 23, of Surry County.

– Darrin Lee Davis, 56, of Surry County to Mindy Rae Davis, 55, of Surry County.