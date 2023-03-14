Local school takes third in competition

March 14, 2023 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Autumn Simmons finished in third place in the Senior Division - NC One Water Award Winner. (Submitted photo)

Autumn Simmons, a Surry Early College High School of Design, student competed at the North Central Region 5 NC Science and Engineering Fair recently at the Middle College at University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Autumn placed third in the Senior Division and received the NC One Water Award for her project “Is My Pool or Hot Tub Water Safe to Drink in an Emergency.”