In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Martha Swindell to Ultra Premier Properties, LLC; 0.36 acres Elkin; $230.
– Terry Dean Woodring and Teresa Woodring to Ethan Hunter Danley; tract Dobson; $230.
– Donna Callaghan to John H. Callaghan and Donna S. Callaghan Revocable Living Trust, John H. Callaghan and Donna S. Callaghan; 1.93 acres tract two PB 27 20 Mount Airy; $0.
– Linda E. Goins to Jonathan Silva Romo Kaitlin Ann Silva; 0.85 acres and tract Westfield; $0.
– Winfred Delano Smith to Steven Lee Quesinberry; tract Merita Street Mount Airy; $30.
– Christopher Thomas Cook and Amanda Smith Cook to Donna Vernon Jackson; condominium deed unit 104 Spencers Lofts Condominiums bk 1 360-365 and 368-370 Mount Airy; $416.
– Scott A. Hunter and Angela M. Hunter to Austin Tyler Perkey and Tess Mckenzie Hunter; 1.406 acres PB 42 34 ; $0.
– Donald Ray Goad to Lavonda Hill Goad; lot 1 Lynnewood subdivision PB 9 173 Mount Airy; $0.
– Anthony Harold Jones to AMN Properties of Surry, LLC; lots 45-46 Ellis Leftwich property; $116.
– Michael Terry Tucker to Levi Colton Haynes; lots 9-13 M.H. Needham property Longhill; $172.
– Mitzie Taylor Woods to Bolt & Beam, LLC; 0.252 acres PB 42 75 Mount Airy; $52.
– Denise B. Braswell and John K. Braswell to Diane R. Braswell and Charles L. Braswell Jr.; 14 acres Franklin; $0.
– Brian Gray Jones and Myrtle Jean Jones to Eddie Daryl Scott Jr.; 1.245 acres PB 41 185 Shoals; $0.
– John Robert Shroyer and Lori Lang Shroyer to John Michael Bradley Stern and Keely Dean Alexander Stern; 41,545 sq ft lot 11 and 44, 631 sq ft lot 12 section 3 Mountain View subdivision PB 9 158 Franklin; $80.
– Ruth Ann Badgett to Lisa Krueger; lot 7 section 1 Trotter Place subdivision PB 10 177; $504.
– Larry B. Nicks and Janis C. Nicks to Davidson Land Company, LLC; lot 2 PB 30 153; $10.
– Delories P. Beaman and Billy Eugene Brown Jr. to Robert Lee Campbell and Milanka Campbell; tract one 5.000 acres; $676.
– Olympia & Wright, LLC to Brandon Lee Medley and Raven Medley; 0.791 acres and tract one 0.696 acres tract two and 3.001 acres tract four PB 40 13 Bryan; $460.
– Michael K. Billings and Pamela L. Billings to Jonathan Robert Pierce and Courtney W. Pierce; 0.694 acres PB 42 78 Bryan; $0.
– Glenn S. Pruitt, Wendy E. Pruitt, Stewart R. Pruitt, Sandra H. Pruitt, Sybil P. Marion and Mark S. Marion to Victor Hernandez and Eleazar Hernandez; 2.484 acres Shoals; $80.
– Robert H. Crisell Jr. to Robert H. Crisell III; lots 105-107 Banner and Byerly development PB 1 74 Mount Airy; $136.
– WPBJ Holdings, LLC and William Paul Billings Jr. to Joshua G. Hutchison; first tract lot 21 and portion of lot 22 and second tract portion of lot 22 block 25 PB 1 204 240 Gwyn Avenue Elkin; $80.
– Garland Mark Smith and Angela M. Smith to Wesley Winfred Hauser and Hayleigh Dinger; tract 0.458 acres Pilot; $412.
– Warren N. Hose and Gaven Neale Hose to Bryden Properties, LLC; unit G Colonial Condos bk 1 PG 3 Pilot; $260.
– Gary D. Wilmoth, James C. Wilmoth, Melissa S. Wilmoth, Fred W. Smith, Angela W. Whitaker, John L. Whitaker and Mary W. Smith to Shannon Davis, Ashley Davis, Jerry L. Burcham, and Mary Cave Burcham; 52.2 acres Dobson; $500.
– Richard Pless Hodges Jr. and Debra Carol Hodges to Carlos Gonzalez Juarez and Espinoza Guillermina Penaloza; 16.396 acres PB 42 69 7946 NC 268 Dobson; $432.
– Estate of Patricia Keir High, William Dasher High Jr., Karen Moore High, Robert Keir High, Sarah High Tomlinson, John Pitt Tomlinson IV, Andrew Earle High, Timothy Mark High, Candance Brooke Sandy High, Rebecca High Simmons, and Travis Rolen Simmons to Joshua Daniel Bingman; 26.571 acres Franklin estate of Patricia Keir High file 23 E 194; $165.
– Shelby Hill Coe and Terry Lee Coe to Michele Coe Moore and James Ronald Moore; 5.068 acres PB 42 39 Mount Airy; $0.
– Joan V. Cook to Surry Endeavor, LLC; tract one 0.251 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $50.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Oscar Alberto Guerrero Gonzales and Maria Teresa Almazan Puertos; lot 27 section 2 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 19 7 196 Hickory Hill Road Stewarts Creek; $36.
– Willie Lee Cropps and Alline R. Cropps to Wesley Jamal Mills and Jaylynn Cropps Mills; 1.311 acres tract one PB 42 31 Dobson; $360.
– Claudine Miles Viveiros and Brian Viveiros to Wendy Anne Meo and Claude Edward Miles Jr.; two tracts Durham Street Mount Airy; $10.
– Patricia H. Crim and James H. Crim to Mark A. Noonkester; parcel A 11.3 acres and parcel B 2.4029 acres and parcel C 8 acres Quaker Road Mount Airy; $0.
– Michael B. Hale and Connie B. Hale to Melissa H. Spencer and Cory W. Spencer; 2.655 acres tract A PB 42 77; $0.
– Melverine Cain Brown, Donette Key Brown, and Randy Lee Brown to Kia Pha and Chayeng Pha; tract one 2.926 acres tract three and tract two tract PB 42 91 Rockford; $255.
– Tracy Edwards to Brittany Nicole Buckley and Donald Alan Buckley Jr.; 0.459 acres 1811 Aims Avenue Mount Airy; $456.
– Glenda J. Shelton to Glenda J. Shelton and Kenneth Brent Simmons; 1.60 acres tract one PB 42 60 Longhill; $0.
– Estate of Barbara Bean Wilmoth, Mark Ray O’Neal, Amber O’Neal Flippen, Jacob Flippen, and Barbara Bean Wilmoth to Amber O’Neal Flippen and Jacob Flippen; tract one 2.5 acres and tract two 2 acres and tract three .1745 acres Estate of Barbara Bean Wilmoth 22 E 114; $0.
– Estate of Jill Densmore Getgen, Donald F. Getgen, Jill Densmore Getgen, Jill D. Debacker, Joshua Samuel Getgen, Katie Smathers Getgan, Rachel Serenity Getgen, Donald Fredrick Getgen, Bartholomew Saul Debacker, Gabriel Shawn Debacker, and Michelle Strain Debacker to Donald F. Getgen; tract one 2 acres and tract two 31/100 acres Estate of Jill Densmore Getgen; $0.
– Dennette Darlene Hanks and James W. Hanks to Sharona L. Bedsaul and David H. Bedsaul; 5.909 acres Dobson; $12.
– The Mount Airy Church of God, Donald Gregory Jones, and Randel Keith Lequire to Tony Hugh Bullin and Betty Jean Bullin; 1.57 acres and 14.14 acres PB 42 83 Stewarts Creek; $285.
– Brandon Scott Sawyers to Johna Hunter Sawyers; 1.631 acres PB 32 2; $0.
– Van D. Tucker, Karen S. Tucker, James S. Scott, Cynthia Scott, Timothy R. Creed, and Kathy C. Creed to Beverly Susan Sidden Revocable Living Trust, Darrell Martin Sidden, and Beverly Susan Sidden; 10.505 acres PB 42 73 Siloam; $190.
– John David Matthew Wilmoth and Sabrina Grizzell Wilmoth to Gabriel Andrew Ryan Wilmoth and Anna Grace Senter; tract one 1.083 acres PB 7 45 and tract two 0.153 acres Elkin; $572.
– Damian P. Porter and Elaine A. Porter to Nikita Patel and Krunalkumar Rajivkumar Patel; 2.87452 acres tract one PB 42 68 Mount Airy; $1,420.
– Margo B. Lawson, Margo B. Hamlin, and Randall D. Hamlin to Willard J. Cochran; 6 acres Franklin; $40.
– Terri H. Ratliff and Timothy C. Ratliff to Bruce Alexander Holifield; lot 1 2.04 acres PB 42 76 PB 33 147 Eldora; $0.
– David Lopez Gonzalez to Jose Irving Serna Ramirez and Leslie Loeza Ramirez; 1.02 acres Elkin; $0.
– Lisa A. Dobbins and Billy Dobbins to Lisa A. Dobbins and Jeremiah McMillian; 1.95 acres Dobson; $0.
– Chadwick Jason Marion and Sharon Creed Marion to Bryan Marion and Rene Coe Marion; 1 acres Westfield; $18.
– Erika M. Rowe to Rowe Property, LLC; 6.402 acres PB 15 135 Stewarts Creek; $0.
Yvonne Collins Marion and Ronnie Johnson Marion to Bryan Marion and Rene Coe Marion; parcel 1 4 acres and parcel 2 4.97 acres and parcel 3 tract Westfield; $73.
– Amanda Richardson to Dustin Draughn and Elisabeth Draughn; lot 34 section 4 Knollwood subdivision PB 12 186 Stewarts Creek; $494.
– Stephanie Marion Tilley and Kenneth Wilson Tilley to Bryan Marion and Rene Coe Marion; 1 acre Westfield Road Westfield; $18.
– Courtney Dawn Marion to Bryan Marion and Rene Coe Marion; 1 acre Westfield Road Westfield; $18.
– Linda Puckett Hawks and David Hawks to Jeffrey S. Puckett and Rhonda T. Puckett; tract Stewarts Creek; $180.
– Robert J. Lovill III and Elizabeth J. Lovill to Roger Ray Parker; lot 59 section 3 Hickory Creek subdivision PB 17 55 Stewarts Creek; $28.
– Michael Stewart Johnson to Nicholas K. Mosley and Melinda B. Mosley; tracts PB 36 28 and PB 36 134 and PB 20 106 Mount Airy; $360.
– Rosa Noel Beverley to Rosa Noel Beverley and Caroline Noel Beverley; 1.34 acres Elkin; $0.
– Daniel Eugene Brown and Stephanie D. Brown to Gum Lawn Du and Mi Wa Khawn Lum, Naw Bawk, and Seng San Zahkung; four tracts Marsh (Surry) and Traphill (Wilkes); $1,532.
– Travis Ray Sizemore to Amanda Richardson; tract one portion of Alta Vista development and tract two portion of lots 39-40 Alta Vista development PB 4 190 648 Knollwood Drive Mount Airy; $536.