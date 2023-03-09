Student wins Exemplary Award science fair

David Whitfield, a third grade student at Franklin Elementary School, received an Exemplary Award at the Region 5 Science and Engineering Fair. David will move on to the state-level competition later in March.

<p>David Whitfield standing with his “Which solution will bees like best” project.</p>

