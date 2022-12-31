Surry County Most Wanted

North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Eric James Nichols, 36, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for assault inflicting serious injury;

• Javier Hernandez Rosa, 26, a Hispanic male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Janie Lennette Waller, 40, a Black female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny, possession of a schedule II and VI controlled substances and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Coty Lane Mayes, 32, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony larceny of motor vehicle and financial card fraud.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.