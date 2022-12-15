October 08, 2019
Nearly 200 craft and display vendors will be on hand for this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival. Here is a list of vendors as provided by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates and puts on the festival.
Brandon Adams Soy Candles, Wax Melts, Bath & Body Products
Frankie Adams Crystal Necklaces and Bracelets
Gerald Adams Handpainted Wine Bottles with Mini Lights
Allegacy Debbie McCliment Sponsor
Gail Allison Edible Birdhouses
JoAnn Andrews, Fall and Christmas Décor
Donna Anthony, Handmade Soaps, Lotions, etc.
Cheryll & Jeff Arnold, Personalized Appalachian Artwork
Daniel Avila Display Thermal Windows & Vinyl Siding
Charlene Bailey Flags
Bethany Banks, Goat Milk Soaps, Natural Lip Balm, etc.
Jason Becker Upscale Hanging Chairs, Tables
Vickie Belcher, Button Bracelets, Interchangeable Jewelry
Jacqueline Berry, Wax Hands. Molds of Hands that can be colored
Lori Bertsch, All types of Metal Art, Flags, Eagles, Ornaments
LaRaine Blitch, Handmade Doll Dresses Made For American Girl
Kathy Bolen, Appliqued Kitchen Items
Christina Bowles, Reflective Yard Signs
John Brady, Small Wood Crafts
Donna Branon, Custom Made Wreaths, Arrangements
Jan Brendle, Mountain Laurel & Hair Cowhide Furniture
Dylan Britt, Handmade Leather Products
Tim Britt, Turned Wood, Acrylic and Antler Items
Karen Brown, Scrollcut home décor, pitures plaque, tablesitters
Scott Burford, Hawaian Lei Flower Plant
Jesseca Cagle, Miss Match Boutique
Brittany Cambell, Metal Art Home Décor. Metal Scriptures, Metal words
Roy Canapp, Security Awareness, Equipment & Safety Tips
Wendy & Megan Carriker, Appliqued Flags, Embroidered Aprons, Etc./ Dog Items
Pamela Carroll and Michele Neal, Hairbows, Headbands, Pillowcase Dresses
Genna Carter, Recycled Bracelets, Skirts, Gloves, and Scarves
Cheryl Carter, Snowmen, Santa’s, Ornaments, Etc.
Wendy Carter, Therapeutic Hot/Cold Cherry Pit Packs, Soaps, Oils
Tony Casper, Tub/shower Display
Chamber of Commerce Festival T-Shirts
Tommy & Sandra Cheek, Stained Glass, Sewing, Crochet Scarfs
Pam Chesney, Doll Clothing, Dog Clothing and Costumes
Gary Christian, All Natural Pain Relief Spray
Julian Clemenger, Lathe turned Wooden Bowls
Jon Colburn, Pottery, Coffee Mugs, Pitchers, Spoon Rests
Jim & Kathy Coleman, Hair Clips with Jewels and Beads
Rita Conner, Recruting Truck Driver Positions WLA
Brooke Sloan, Cook’s Inc., In House Designed and Branded Hats and Shirts
Thad Cox, Mayberry Prints, Local Scenes, Hand thrown Pottery
David Crews, Dry Spice Mix-Snack and Dessert Dips
Charles Crosby, Lathe Turned Items Razors, Brushes, Pens
Becky Crotts, Snowmen, Angels, Sleds, Ex.
Sandra Culler, Floral Arrangements
Shari Cummings, Potted Flowers, Herbs and Perennials
Paul, Dalton, Gravity Ball
Brenda Davis, Book Author,
Allen Davis, Garage Doors Sales & Service
Constanza Diaz, Handmade Crocheted Winter Accessories
Sarah Dodson, Wooden Toys, Sewn Household Items
Kerry Dortch, Hand Puppets with Clothes and Accessories
Kathy Dowell, Snap Happy Jewelry , Sweat Shirts, Etc.
Eagle Storage Joanna Storage Rental, Portable Storage
Michele Eigler, Hand Painted Glass Flowers
Jessy Epley, Custom Homebuilder providing information
Doris Eskridge, Vintage Windows, Decorated with Crystal
Ruth Evans, Hair bows, Halos, Wands & Children’s Personalized Jewelry
Tony Farrar, Handcrafted Functional Stoneware with Reduction Glazing
Kim & Keith Finger, Homemade Organic Food Products
Cheryl Foiles, Metalsmith creating Sterling, Copper and Enamel Jewelry
Debbie & Stanley Foley, Repurposed Wood Items, Home Décor, Wood Cabinets
Magda Fox, Comforable fit and adjustable headbands with semi precious lamp work beads
Michael Fox. Dulcijo-Fiddles-Spoons-Music
Heidi Fritts, Pain Relieving Magnetic Hematite Jewelry
Henry Frye, Fireplace Mantles
Michael Gecewicz, 20 different types of Honey, Handmade Soaps, Bath Bombs
Allen Gibbs, Work with Gymstones, Cut and Polish
Morgan Greenhaw, Outdoor Ceramic Designs
Annette Guinn, Glass Bottle Wind Chimes, Tiki Torches, Glass Lamps
Andy and Shelia Hamilton, Trecycled Metal and Recycled License Plate Signs
Traci Hammerle, Giveaways
Colleen Hammick, Fused Glass Art and Functional Art Spoon Rests etc.
Maureen Harding, Quilts, Bibs, Small Journal Totes with Pen
Karen Hardy, Community Outreach and Employment Marketing
Carla Harper, NC Writer and Poetry
Michael Hatley, Handmade Pens, Bottle Stoppers, Chess Boards, etc.
Mike Herring, Wood Planters, Picture Fames, Signs, Flower Arrangements
Erin Hiatt, LulaRoe
Errol Hill, Old PO Box Doors made into Banks, Spoon Jewelry
Susan Hontz, Air Plants, Etc.
Jennifer Hoots, Demonstrate Rainbow Cleaning Systems
Jessie and Jim Howard, Handcrafted Jewelry
Hailey Hulin, Embroidered Hooded Bath Towels, Faux Leather Bows
Preston and Doris Hunt, Comfort Cuddler’s
Hannah Hutchinson, Handmade, Crocheted Toys, Stuffies, Hats, Headbands
Kasey Jackson Handmade Candles that also double as moisturizer.
Michael James, Pen & Ink Drawings of Area Colleges
Kaye Johns, Children’s & Teens Jewelry
Terri Johnson, Bibs, Micrwave Bowls, Collars
Megan Johnson, Farmhouse Signs, Décor, Door Hangers, Ornaments
Kathleen Johnston, Quilted & Embroidered Items
J’s HVAC Jamie Vaughn Residential & Commercial HVAC installation, service
Erin Kassen, Handcrafted Children’s Clothes & Accessories
Michelle Kelly, Hand sculpted aluminum wire jewelry suncatchers, air plants
Barbara Kesler, Gourmet Cheesecake, Cheeseball Mixes, etc.
Barbara King, Hand painted Yard Décor, etc.
David King, Food Enhancers, Hot Sauces, Jellies, Etc.
Jordan Kiser, Hand painted Wooden Signs
Ashly Lancaster, Education on Stroke Awareness & Breast Cancer
Ashly Lancaster, Northern Pediatric
Mark Lane, Lathe made Ice Cream Scoops, Pens, Pencils, Ex..
Dan Lary, Interactive Candle Making (Candle Art)
Sylvia Lawson, Wheel Thrown Pottery
Joey Lee, Watercolor Paintings of People’s Names
Trey Leonard, Golf Carts
Lessis Soufiene Olive Wood Kitchenware
Nancy Lineback, Etched Glassware, Painted Signs, Etc.
James Edward Majors, Homemade Pickles (5 Flavors)
Seth Mann, Original Designs, Hand Crafted wooden Pumpkins, Snowmen,
Rhonda Manning, Handcrafted Hammered Aluminum Jewelry w/ Sea Glass
Robert Martin, Wood Bird Houses License Plate
Shari and Maggie Mayes, Hand Dye Clothing For The Whole Family
Sarah McClimans, Quickie Dips
Michael McDonald, Aunt Meredith’s Light Switch Covers
Vince and Jeanette McDowell, Sunglass Sales
Garrett Wallace, Wendy McNeill, Functional and Decorative Pottery
Joey Meachum, Hand crafted Buffalo leather belts and bracelets
Tammy Merritt, Purses and Accessories
Kevin Midkiff, Promotional Display
Brittany Mikeal, Information regarding Healthcare
Martha Miller, Purces, Necklace Jewlery, Blouses Vinatage
Kent Morgan, Hand cast Pewter Ornaments, Pins, Pendants, etc.
Maria Mosquera, Freshwater Pearls Semi Precious Stone Jewlery
Emily Motz, LeafFilter Promo Display
Stanley Moye, Metal Garden Art, Corn hole Boards & Bags, etc.
Mount Airy Rescue
Mount Airy EMS
Ashley Narramore, Handmade Dog and Cat Collars, Leashes
Anthony Nastasi, Frappe Mixes
John & Maranda Niemiec, Microwavable Heat Pads, Totes, Bean Bags, etc.
Tamara Olinger, Lead free Handcrafted Swarovski Jewelry
Maria Osorio, Luisa Face Painting
Cheryl Pardue, Body Butter, Body Scrubs
Meghan Parker, Wood Burned/Carved Home Decor
Donna Payne, Original Oil Paintings
Greg Pell, Watkins Products
Amanda Pennix, Fairy Hair Tinsel
Will Pfitzner, Custom Designed Laser-Cut Items
Nestor Pineda, Handcrafted Jewelry, Apparel from Repurposed Material
Judy Powell, Handmade Baskets, Wreaths & Barn Stars
Jarrell & Carolyn Price, All Natural Soap, Salves, Herbal Products, etc.
Pritchett Gary & Cathey Indoor and Outdoor Metal Art
Jie Quin, Leather Crafts, Notebook, shoulder bag
Aaron Ragan, Wooden engraved light switch covers, Inspirational Signs & Frames
John Ragan, Hand Crafted Functional Stoneware Pottery.
Sheryl Rimar, Handcrafted Fabric Items
Robertson Sam Photography Placed on Canvas, Wood Slats, and Metal Backing
Amanda Robinson, Clay Leaf Mask/Sculptors and Recycled Aluminum Jewlery
Misty Rogers, Dog & Cat Collars, Bandanas, Leashes, etc.
Michele Rohm, Recycled Glass Bottles and Slumping Melts
David Schmitzer, Portrait Drawings
Wayne Senn, Wooden Toys
Melanie Senter, Telecommunication Services Information
Ashley Sharp, Fine Silver, Soldered Sterling & Copper Jewelry
Denise Simpson, Ladies Boot Socks, Girls Tutu Dresses, Etc.
Robin Sink, Hand-Painted Garden Stones, Canvas Paintings, Chairs
Carol Smith, Handcrafterd Bracelets, and Christmas Ornaments
Heather Smith, Wooden Door Hangers, Farmhouse Signs
Smokin Harley Davidson Ray Perry Harley Davidson Display
David Spangler, Hand Carved Wooden Bowls, Cutting Boards, etc.
Dwayne Stanley, Beef Jerky
Chad Stewart, Painted Country Distressed Furniture and Lighted Accent Pieces
Claire Stewart, Christmas Tree (Vintage) Framed Art
Surry Shrine Club Harris Greene Non-profit Display
Michael Sutphin, Personalized Christmas Ornaments, etc.
Michael Tatum, Honey & Elderberry Syrup
Pat Thomas, Handmade Door and Wall Wreaths
Lauren Thompson, Windows, Doors, Siding, Gutters
Ashley Till, Personalized wood and metal. Established Name Signs Ex.
Title Sponsor Carolina Carports
Lynn Towe, Handcrafted Jewelry Copper, Stainless Steel, Sterling
Kimberly Truedson, Live Caricature Art
Wendy Tucker, Mary Kay
Bonnie Turner, Fantasy Novels, Fall Wreathes made from corn husks
Elisabeth Voltz, Vintage Inspired Jewelry
Angie Walker, Ribbon Art Sculpure, Etc.
S.A. Walker, Children’s Die Cast Toys, etc.
Dakota Wallace, Chainsaw Carved Bears, Eagles, Pumpkins
Daniel Westlake, Inline Skates
Nicole Whitener, Scentsy, Scented Wax
John Whitten. Handcrafted Wooden Sports Games
Dennis Williams, Custom Frames, Art
Traci Wood, Personalized Embroidery Purses, Lunch Boxes & Spa Wraps
Francis Ann Wood, Vintage Camper Photobooth
Joanie Worley, Pendants & Earrings made with Real Acorns
Lacy Young, The Hip Klip (Hands free Mini-Purse)
Shari Zinemeister, Abalone Metal, Rinestone Necklaces and Earrings
Colleen Hammock made this wine bottle holder using her fused glass technique. Many of her fused glass items will be on sale this week at The Autumn Leaves Festival.
This segmented bowl, made from several different types of wood, was made by Michael Hattley, who will have a variety of items for sale at the Autumn Leaves Festival this week.
Jordan Kiser of Kiser Country in his workshop, putting the finishing touches on one of the signs he makes. Kiser Country is one of the vendors scheduled to be on hand this weekend at the Autumn Leaves Festival.
Hand-made games are among the items shoppers may find at this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival.
Custom-made birdhouses will be available this week.