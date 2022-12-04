SCC offering spring agriculture classes

December 4, 2022 Mount Airy News Uncategorized 0

Surry Community College is offering four Agriculture Science classes this spring – Introduction to Sustainable Ag. (AGR-139), Organic Crop Production (AGR-265), Biological Pest Management (AGR-121) and Basic Farm Maintenance (AGR-111). These courses satisfy 11 of the 14 required credits to earn the Sustainable Agriculture certificate.

Surry Community College is offering four Agriculture Science classes starting in January. These spring semester courses begin on Monday, Jan. 9.

The class Introduction to Sustainable Ag. (AGR-139) will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This class covers principles and practical applications of economic, environmental, and social sustainability of production.

The class Organic Crop Production (AGR-265) will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:50 a.m. This class uses hands-on production utilizing field, high tunnel, and hydroponics systems.

The class Biological Pest Management (AGR-121) will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This class covers the biology of pests and integrated pest management.

The class Basic Farm Maintenance (AGR-111) will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. This is a hands-on class that covers a myriad of topics pertinent to production, including construction, equipment operation and maintenance, plumbing, and other subjects.

These courses satisfy 11 of the 14 required credits to earn the Sustainable Agriculture certificate. The certificate program focuses on agricultural principles and practices that, over the long term, enhance environmental quality, make efficient use of nonrenewable resources, integrate natural biological cycles and controls, and are economically viable and socially responsible; and that may prepare individuals to apply this knowledge to the solution of agricultural and environmental problems.

Registration is open for spring courses. For questions about college application, financial aid, or class registration, contact Student & Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. The Sustainable Agriculture certificate program is offered through the Career and College Promise dual enrollment program for high school juniors and seniors, as well as to the general public.

For more information specific to the Sustainable Agriculture classes, contact Jeff Jones, Sciences Division Chair, at 336-386-3391 or jonesjr@surry.edu.