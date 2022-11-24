Police reports

• A Kernersville man was jailed without privilege of bond Sunday night on a domestic violence protective order violation, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Matthew Anthony James, 37, was encountered by city officers at 1125 W. Lebanon St., the address listed for Vanishing Point Bar and Grill. They arrested him on an outstanding warrant for the alleged violation that had been filed in Stokes County last Friday.

James is scheduled to appear in a Stokes courtroom on Dec. 13.

• Nancy Diane Davis, 48, of 663 Hidden Valley Road in Lowgap, was charged with larceny Saturday afternoon after an incident at Walmart.

Davis is accused on taking merchandise from the store including clothing, a backpack, quantities of Duracell batteries, food items and a gift set, valued altogether at $87. The property was recovered intact, with the Lowgap woman scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 19.

She also has been banned from Walmart.

• Police were told on Nov. 4 that a trailer valued at $5,000 had been stolen from a construction site in the 1000 block of Rockford Street. The owner of the black dovetail double-axle trailer is listed as Deeck Mechanical, an air-conditioning contractor based in Albemarle.

• Gary Wayne Robertson Jr., 45, of 133 Double R Trail, was taken into custody on a domestic violence protective order violation, a charge of communicating threats and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court after being encountered by police at local television store on Oct. 25.

Those matters had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office within a few days preceding the arrest of Robertson, who was confined in the county jail under a $500 secured bond.

He is slated for a Jan. 25 appearance in District Court.