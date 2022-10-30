In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– River Run Holdings, LLC to Catherine Pender Hamby; condominium deed unit 3-B River Run Condominium phase 1 bk 1 193-203; $450.
– Andrew Paul King, Brittany Elizabeth Mitchell King, Stephanie Ann Whitaker and Maximiliano Grande Gonzalez to Stephanie Ann Whitaker and Maximiliano Grande Gonzalez; 0.87 acres lot 1 Melton Meadows section 1 PB 18 21 Bryan; $328.
– Marian Lee Elgin to Amber Elgin; tract one 81/100 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $220.
– Cora Jane Dodd to Milton Cobb; two tracts Pilot Mountain; $0.
– Travis Vernon Arnold, Leigh Anna Barbour Arnold, Candesia Marie Kendrick and Larry Wayne Kendrick to Corey Stanley; 1.000 acres 337 Gene Culler Road Dobson Rockford; $120.
– Lonnie Miller Draughn to Alice Faye Draughn and Faye Strickland Bunker; quitclaim deed four tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– Alice Faye Draughn, Faye S. Bunker, Bridgette Renee Bunker, Sandy D. Bunker and Rhonda G. Bunker to Alice Faye Draughn, Bridgette Renee Bunker and Sandy D. Bunker; four tracts Mount Airy; $0.
– Alice Faye Draughn, Faye S. Bunker and Bridgette Renee Bunker to Alice Faye Draughn and Bridgette Renee Bunker; 2.0 acres Mount Airy; $1.
– SE 1225 and 1227 Mt. Airy, LLC to Briigs/Riddle, LLC; tracts; $2,266.
– Torchwire, LLC to Blanket, LLC and Robin E. Turner; lots 4-6 North Elkin section Elkin Land Company Elkin; $150.
– Barbara Jo Mabe, Barbara Robertson and William Leon Mabe Jr. to Jonathan Robert Spurlin; lot 16 Briarfield subdivision PB 9 91 Stewarts Creek; $250.
– Teresa Kay Smith Hiatt to Christina Pyron; tract one 2.876 acres and tract two tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Robin Angel, Wyatt Dwain Angel and Dennis Dwain Angel to Kooba Farm, LLC; tract one lots 13-19 and tract two lots 20-21 PB 3 202 Mount Airy; $410.
– Allison Luann Boyer to Gregory Dale Hiatt and Tracy Atkins Hiatt; 12,621.7 sq ft lot 29 and portion of lot 30 Highland Park PB 1 28 1310 Brooklyn Avenue Mount Airy; $175.
– Jose Hernandez and Carmen Hernandez to Roberto Hernandez Silva, Maria Hernandez Alonzo and Cesar Kevin Hernandez Alonzo; tract one 0.57 acres lot one and tract two 0.30 acres lot 2 PB 3 65 and tract three 0.36 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Steven Edward Golding and Annette L. Golding to Valle Jose Esteban Mendez; lot 31 section 3 Cedar Ridge subdivision PB 11 23 Mount Airy; $40.
– Carol Wright Hensley to Jonathan Lee Wright; 1 acre lot 38 Mount Airy; $31.
– Estate of Frances W. Poole, Charles David Poole, Frances W. Poole, Susan Poole, Michael A. Poole, Elizabeth Poole and Catherine Poole to Matthew Poole and Samantha Bernadette Ricena; lot 8 Pine Crest development PB 4 14 Mount Airy estate of Frances W. Poole file 19 E 446; $356.
– John William Lewis to Carolina Betancur Gutierrez and Juan Antonio Gutierrez Cano; tract Mount Airy; $30.
– Estate of Margaretha White Bullen, Mike B. Cockerham, Michael B. Cockerham, Margaretha White Bullen, Marjorie Elizabeth Snow, Billy Dale Snow, John Bert Cockerham, Louis Taylor and Cathy C. Taylor to Billy Jack Snow and Carol P. Snow; tract Dobson estate of Margaretha White Bullen file 22 E 664; $330.
– Mitchell J. Hall and Judith C. Hall to Travis Gray Huckaba and Erin Martin Huckaba; lots 2A-2C PB 11 143 and PB 16 19 Flint Hill; $82.
– Estate of Charldean I. Tolbert, Andrea Tolbert Utt and Charldean I. Tolbert to Gary Lee Bowman and Brenda Gail Bowman; North Carolina Executors Deed tract Mount Airy estate of Charldean I. Tolbert file 22 E 29; $528.
– Joseph H. Williams, Mark Slate, Charles Slate, Christy Daniel, Michael Daniel, Theresa Slate and Thomas Edwin Slate to Mark Slate; commissioners deed 20,445 sq ft Mount Airy file 21 SP 157; $100.
– Jessica Hakemeier and Jose Eleva to Eleva Family Trust and Jose Eleva; quitclaim deed lot 27 Hillcrest development PB 9 55 Mount Airy; $0.
– Toni Shaw Caudle to McKaden Murray, Jordan Quesinberry and Jordan Alexis Murray; tract Mount Airy; $287.
– Gary Roger Hutchens and Tamara Hutchens to Robert Adragna; tract Mount Airy; $290.
– Ryan McTheny to Lisa Teems and Terry Teems; 2.140 acres Bryan; $0.
– Tracie Lowe Dorsett and Tracie Ann Lowe to Jacob Kelly and Victoria Rose McCargar; lot 19 Oxbow-Rancho subdivision PB 8 93 Mount Airy; $470.
– William Worth Haynes Jr. and Donna M. Haynes to Jonathan Kirkman and Renee Kirkman; tract McKinney Road; $17.
– Logan Simmons to Emily Simmons; quitclaim deed lot 22 section V The Farm subdivision PB 24 183 Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Terry D. Thacker to Susan Alford Allen; 0.33 acres Mount Airy; $700.
– The Greater Mount Airy Emergency Rescue Squad, Inc. to Domenico Delsignore; lot 17 section 2 Mountain View subdivision PB 9 128 Franklin; $4.
– Suzanne Roth Settle Family Trust and Susan Roth Settle to Michelle L. Utt and Matthew C. Gillespie; 0.24 acres 139 W. Lebanon Street Mount Airy; $330.
– Paul Lee Wilson Jr. to Zachary Lee Wilson; 1.79 acres Eldora; $0.
– James Alton Sr. and Darlene Alton to Aaron Michael Alton; tract one 2.212 acres and tract two lots 6-7 Mount Airy; $0.
– Ann Badgett Stewart, Billy Ray Stewart, John W. Badgett and Christine D. Badgett to Anthony Gary Schramm; tract one 8.5 acres tract two 1.846 acres Dobson; $420.
– Patty D. Marion, Tony Marion, Janice Mills Marion and Timothy Marion to Dawn Flyer and Dawn Flyer Jackson; 2.07 acres PB 41 155 Eldora; $675.
– Willie H. Galloway to Lynn Allyn Maggert and Lynn Lott Maggert; parcel one lots 79-83 Mountain View development PB 4 158 and parcel two tract Mount Airy; $50.
– Dianne M. Rose to Dianne M. Rose and Andrea Milner; lot 8 Lynnewood subdivision PB 9 173 Mount Airy; $0.
– Apolinar Mendez and Cipriano Chiquitto Mendez to Jose Luis Sanchez Amador; 0.826 acres; $72.