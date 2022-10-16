In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Edward L. Keenan and Christine Keenan to Christine Keenan and Roberta Lee Ann Griffith; 1 acre PB 41 131 Bryan; $0.
– Tracy Badgett Peeples, Tracy Badgett Thomas and Christopher Lee Thomas to Surry Endeavor, LLC; 0.645 acres Mount Airy; $300.
– Stephen B. Carter and Carol Lyn Carter to Alonso Zamudio Coria and Grecia Valle Zamudio; 1.05 acres lot 51 Millseat section 3 PB 20 47 Eldora; $790.
– Balogh Properties LLC to Ross E. Lucia and Sally A. Lucia; lot 10 Sarah E. Spaugh lands Mount Airy; $327.
– John M. Bledsoe and Earl M. Bledsoe to Hector Martinez Cabrera; 0.60 acres Rockford; $30.
– Estate of Spencer Gray Key Jr., Erica Elizabeth Smith and Spencer Gray Key Jr. to Julio Cesar Flores Martinez and Jose Emiliano Flores Garibay; lots 1-2 Reid Acres PB 13 28 Rockford estate of Spencer Gray Key Jr. file 21 1097; $134.
– Quartersawn Properties, L.L.C. to Fairlilley Properties, LLC; tract Elkin; $360.
– Shana A. Craft to Martin Palacios; two tracts Stewarts Creek; $250.
– Michael Ray Hall to S&S Cottages, LLC; tract one lots 3-4 block A Banner and Lovill property PB 1 121 and tract two 3,676 sq ft PB 3 6 and tract three tract Mount Airy; $131.
– Laura Elaine Creed, Elaine Hall Creed, Norma Creed Wactor, John Richard Wactor, Timothy Lee Creed and Karen Shinault Creed to Laura Elaine Creed, Norma Creed Wactor and Timothy Lee Creed; two parcels Eldora; $3.
– Cable J. Wilson and Amanda C. Hill to Johnathan William Barbour and Brittany Anne Cranwell Barbour; lot 15 section 4 Millrode Forest PB 7 131 and PB 10 150 Mount Airy; $438.
– Fehmida A. Basir to KHG Hotel Investment Group, LLC; tract one 1.320 acres and tract two 0.292 acres lots 3-4 PB 14 91; $820.
– Jackie Dale Fulk, Carolyn C. Fulk, Ricky L. Jessup and Marlene F. Jessup to Vance Robinette and Madison Robinette; 1.7873 acres PB 41 137 Shoals; $0.
– Sheri R. Burchette and Todd Burchette to Lizbeth Salgado Sanchez; tract; $120.
– Guadalupe Castillo to Reginaldo Guerrero Gonzalez; tract Mount Airy; $386.
– Estate of Denise Brinkley Muncy, Donna Brinkley Owens, Denise Brinkley Muncy, Grace Muncy, Dylan Muncy, Bud Mitchell Owens, Robert Brinkley and Judy Brinkley to Toni L. Carter and Stephen B. Kolar; quitclaim deed 0.16 acres PB 27 5 Mount Airy estate of Denise Brinkley Muncy; $0.
– Joshua Daniel Bingman to Judy Kirkman and Jonathan Thomas Ziemer; tract one lot 3 section 2 tract two 12,498.62 sq ft lot 4 section 2 Fairfield Forest PB 9 12 Mount Airy; $617.
– John Jay Frost to Nicholas W. Beck; 1.32 acres lot 12 Dixie A. Watson Sr Farm Mount Airy; $40.
– Estate of Carole Lee Smith, Estate of James William Smith, Christi Janine Stevens, Carole Lee Smith, Travis Layne Steevens, Ginger Stanley Smith, Jacob Cody Smith, Meredith Long Smith, Steven Jeremiah Collins, Kaila Marie Lupinacci, Joshua Aaron Collins, Ashley Nicole Tilley, Alex C. Tilley and James William Smith to Tim Smitherman and Vickie Smitherman; lot 1 Arnold Quesinberry property estate of Carole Lee Smith 22 E 439 and estate of James William Smith 22 E 584; $270.
– Shirley Jean Goins to Dana Clucky; 1806/751 rerecorded 6.172 acres tract one PB 39 160 Westfield; $0.
– Ruth Dianne Hooker to Warren Douglas Hooker Jr. and Charlie Martin Robinson III; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– City of Mount Airy to Clinton E. Gwyn Jr. and Cynthia S. Gwyn; tract Mount Airy; $8.
– City of Mount Airy to Clinton E. Gwyn Jr. and Cynthia S. Gwyn; 0.04 acres tract one Mount Airy; $1.
– Mary Jo Southerland, Michael C. Winter and Amy Southerland Winter to Kenneth Wayne Semones, Diane Atkins Semones and Gregory Wayne Semones; units 25 A and 25 B Greystone Condominium bk 1 342 and 251 and PB 23 134 and 192 114 and 116 Cobblestone Ct., Mount Airy; $76.
– The Allen J. Lovill Trust, Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to Deborah Leigh Ramsey; lot 41 Ring Creek subdivision PB 23 77; $42.
– Kimberly Royal, Tyrus E. Royal and Mary Therese Royal to Wade L. Harbour Jr. and Teresa Harbour; 49-35/100 acres Siloam; $275.
– Estate of Frances L. Brown, Douglas Steven Kallam, Norma Jo Leftwich Kallam, Amelia Hope Hendrix, James Perry Hendrix and Frances L. Brown to Rafael Escutia Bueno; tract; $70.
– Kody G. Easter and Keren S. Easter to Eileen M. Rixmann and Theodore F. Wagner Jr.; 1.257 acres lot 8 and portion of lot 9 Worthington PB 8 61 Mount Airy; $840.
– Arturo Aguilar and Addie Aguilar to Jerry Cash Martin and Carolyn M. Martin; .45 acres and house Westfield; $140.
– The estate of Cordella J. Leftwich, Norma Jo Leftwich Kallam, Douglas Steven Kallam, Amelia Hope Hendrix, James Perry Hendrix, Winston Kallam, Karen Lynn Dott Kallam and Cordella J. Leftwich to Rafael Escutia Bueno; tract estate of Cordella J. Leftwich; $70.
– William Monroe Goings and Laura Faye Goings to Betty Sue Johnson and Lindsey Renee Collins; quitclaim deed 1.00 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Sherri Wall Hubbard and Jason E. Hubbard to Marcus Leon Shelton and Mary Hall Vernon; portion of tract one Boaz property PB 9 167 Eldora; $143.
– Graciela Mendoza Lopez and Frolian Lopez Tirado to Even Par, LLC; 37,048 sq ft Elkin; $76.
– Saressa George Osborne to Nancy Coursodon and William Matthews Collins; 10 acres Eldora; $110.
– Eddie D. Blackburn Jr. and Heather M. Blackburn to Joshua R. Brineger and Alexandra L. Lyles; 23,925 sq ft Elkin; $390.
– Kandi Lazenby to Caitlen Nicole Voight; tract six P.S. McCormick Lands PB 4 107 Dobson; $300.
– Robert J. Lovill III, Elizabeth J. Lovill and Allen J. Lovill to Sharon Florio and Maxine Florio; lot 1 section 1 Woodbridge subdivision PB 14 55 Mount Airy; $15.
– Tina S. Inman and James Lee Inman to Warren Randall Collins and Ann White Collins; 0.50 acres lot 10 Arthur D. and Ola Joyce subdivision PB 7 3 223 Ararat Longhill Road Pilot Mountain Longhill; $326.
– Gary Thomas Smith and Lexandra Smith to Kody Easter and Keren S. Easter; lot 17 section E Cross Creek Country Club INC Residential Development phase II PB 9 32-33 Mount Airy; $1,080.
– Sarich Properties, LLC to IDR, LLC; six tracts Mount Airy; $3,220.
– Kevin Sidden and Donna Sidden to Jose Manuel Rincon; lot 27 section 4 McBride Heights PB 7 41; $364.
– Estate of Walter Gray Jessup, Darlene Byrd Jackson and Walter Gray Jessup to William Thomas Jessup; 10.633 acres estate of Walter Gray Jessup file 21 E 330; $100.
– Kaysone Bourommavong and Pathana Sisoukrath Bourommvong to Ruben Santana Trujillo; tract Mount Airy; $1.