Kindness Day celebrated at JJ Jones

Students got to chose temporary tattoos to celebrate.

JJ Jones Intermediate students enjoyed a morning filled with kindness on Friday, Sept. 9. Mount Airy City Schools partnered with Vincent’s Legacy, Kindness Rocks to bring kindness to each third through fifth grader two weeks into the school year. Students and staff rotated through six different stations that were created to provide opportunities to learn about kindness and to show kindness to others. The event proved to be a perfect relationship building time between staff and students as they committed to kindness, played yard games, colored selfies, painted kindness rocks, chose temporary tattoos, and danced to music played by DJ Blanton Youell. The Blue Bear Bus, Blue Bear, and bubbles were on site which helped the event entertain the crowd. Students and staff alike enjoyed the break from classroom learning to be able to learn more about kindness together in a fun and engaging way.