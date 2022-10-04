Special Olympics golf tournament a swinging success

Olympian Neal Joyner has won a staggering number of medals in competition, over one hundred at last tally. He is seen with Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White at the 10th Annual Garry Scearce Memorial Golf Tournament
Photo: Surry Co. Parks & Rec
It was all smiles at Cedarbrook Country Club on September 22 for the 0th Annual Garry Scearce Memorial Golf Tournament.
Photo: Surry Co. Parks & Rec
When The Masters Golf Tournament comes along each year you can bet dollars to donuts television commentator Jim Nantz is going to call the event, “A tradition unlike any other.”
While Augusta National may have the stature and acclaim of being one of the crown jewels on the PGA tour, much closer to home it was the tradition of the 10th Annual Garry Scearce Memorial Golf Tournament at Cedarbrook Country Club to benefit Surry County Special Olympics that brought local golfers out for eighteen holes of good-natured competition to benefit a worthy cause and some of Surry County’s most acclaimed athletes.
As is tradition, all proceeds from the annual tournament held September 22 were used for funding of Special Olympics programming and events in Surry County. The monies raised are used to offer year-round sports such as bocce, softball, golf, bowling, and many more.
The golf tournament is the single largest fundraising event for Special Olympics Surry County, and it allows the athletes to have the opportunity to travel to the state games that are hosted each year. The state games this year are being held in Charlotte from November 10 -12.
Funds raised in support of Surry County Special Olympics go toward all manner of events like a prom and the Spring Games for all Special Olympians athletes from all the schools in the county and participants of all ages.
Again, this year there will be a Halloween Party for athletes Saturday, October 15, at Fisher River Park. Proceeds from the golf tournament are used in part for this event that will feature dancing, games, food, hayrides, and a best dressed contest for the Olympians, friends, and families.
Surry County Parks and Recreation Andrew Romine, Assistant Program Coordinator for Surry County Parks and Recreation recounted, “This year’s tournament festivities started out with athlete Jared Watts singing a beautiful song to get the morning started and Special Olympics North Carolina medal winner Neal Joyner opening them up in prayer.”
Joyner is known both locally in Surry County and beyond for his winning ways having racked up over one hundred medals in competition. He was inducted into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and has continued to excel in competition since being honored in the Hall.
Ar Cedarbrook it was time to hit the links for the tournament and it began with 22 teams teeing off in the morning round and 17 teams in the afternoon round. While on the course, golfers were treated to drinks and snacks being delivered to them by volunteers and athletes on golf carts.
For those who did not want to brave the competition on the course, there were other battles afoot at Cedarbrook Country Club. A silent auction was taking place throughout the tournament with many great prizes for the golfers and volunteers to bid on. Winning raffle names were drawn to see who won from the bevy of prizes including a Blackstone Grill, Milwaukee Packout Modular Storage System, 50” Vizio TV, and a granite fire pit.
On the course the golfers had the opportunity to win a Toyota Camry, a brand-new golf cart, steaks for a year, and many other great prizes if they hit a hole in one. There was no hole in one winner but nonetheless the golfers were winners all the same and were treated to lunch in the clubhouse upon their return.
Surry County Parks and Recreation said it took the support of many local businesses to pull off the event including Johnson Granite, PVH, Bottomley Enterprises, Morgan Design, and Foothills Hardware and Builder Supply.
“These businesses and volunteers came together to make this year’s annual golf tournament a great success to help benefit such a great cause,” Romine said