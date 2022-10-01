Surry County Most Wanted

September 30, 2022 John Peters II Uncategorized 0

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Abraham Gilbert Burns, 42, a white male is wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony assault with deadly weapon on government employee, two counts felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, two counts resisting a public officer, larceny and reckless driving;

• Sydney Nicole Rakes, 23, a white female is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possess of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Mark Anthony Pacheco, 26, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of heroin, felony larceny and felony breaking & entering;

• Roger Kevin Collins, 50, a white male is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts felony possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705, or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.