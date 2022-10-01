Surry County Most Wanted

September 25, 2022
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Teresa Chilton Fleming, Donald Terry Fleming and Deborah Chilton Wagoner to Steven Jadwin Hopkins and Phillip Lewis Hopkins; tract Eldora; $0.
– Brenda H. Smith and William Otto Smith to Willow Pond Investments, LLC; tract; $220.
– Estate of Judith A. Schultz, Bryan Schultz, Stanley Walter Schultz III, Judith A. Schultz and Mary Schultz to Catherine A. King; 0.572 acres Bryan estate of Judith A. Schultz file 22 E 446; $450.
– Cooks Farm Partners, LLP to Dana C. Pardue; 1.538 acres tract ten section 2 PB 20 9 South Westfield; $48.
– William F. Sluys and Nancy M. Sluys to Mikayla Janeen Nunn and Alan Dean Young; 16.483 acres PB 41 25 Westfield; $198.
– Ray Olen Gentry to Ray Olen Gentry, Corey Allen Fulk and Anthony Gray Fulk; 11.883 acres PB 25 178 Bryan; $2.
– De M. Miller and Susan Miller to Katrina D. Ramey and Adam Ramey; tract one lot 16 PB 9 32 and tract two lots 16 and 17 PB 9 33 Cross Creek Country Club phase II section E; $802.
– Nannie Lou Kidd to Shawn D. Dunmire and Sara M. Dunmire; five tracts Dobson; $560.
– Donna M. Tomlinson to Colleen Crimin and Toby Crimin; 2 acres Pilot; $678.
– Jesus Grande and Maria V. Grande to Lucia Grande; lots 14-17 Salem development PB 6 57 Dobson; $0.
– Jimmie Britt Bobbitt and Shelby Jean Bobbitt to Corbin Mark Soots; 1.61 acres lot 2 Timber Trace subdivision PB 24 107 Stewarts Creek; $36.
– Christopher Tracy, Allison Snow and Allison Tracy to Manda Rose; 0.391 acres Elkin; $440.
– Daniel Hemric and Erica S. Hemric to Juan C. Perez and Melissa N. Perez; 1.846 acres Mount Airy; $834.
– 601 Development Group, LLC to Terry Mercer and Laura Mercer; 1.22 acres lot 1 PB 31 95 Mount Airy; $200.
– Charles E. Leathers and Kristin D. Leathers to Daniel Hemric and Erica Hemric; lot 11 Northwood subdivision PB 3 169 Mount Airy; $580.
– Estate of Christine Webb Beamer, Estate of Martha Christine Beamer, Paul L. Reeves, William Maynard Beamer Jr., Judy Lee Beamer Smith, Thomas E. Smith, Betsy Jane Beamer Reeves and Martha Christine Beamer to Kristin Diane Leathers and Charles Eric Leathers; lots 37-41 section B Wrenn development PB 3 62 Mount Airy estate of Christine Webb Beamer aka Martha Christine Beamer; $571.
– Timothy J. Kincaid and Christy A. Kincaid to Christy A. Kincaid; 2.987 acres; $100.
– Matthew Tyler Robbins and Hannah Beasley Robbins to Pio Bruzzese and Annmarie Bruzzese; 0.892 acres lot 33 and portion of lot 33A Forest Oaks PB 6 195 and PB 11 114 Dobson; $670.
– Cheryl B. Hale, Daniel Lee Hale, Lewis A. Bode and Tammy Lynn Bode to Patrick Andrew Sartori and Jean Ann Sartori; tract one tract and tract two lot 5 Noonkester Woods PB 6 219 Mount Airy; $375.
– Charles M. Hiatt and Tonya T. Hiatt to Kelby T. Hiatt and Tanner L. Hiatt; 0.986 acres Mount Airy; $280.
– Margaret Brown to Cynthia Louise Taylor; tract two PB 27 131 909 Andover Street Mount Airy; $260.
– Christy Hernandez and Marcos Hernandez to Verdell Hankins; tract one 1.50 acres; $510.
– Kayson Bourommavong and Pathana Sisoukrath Bourommavong to Ruben Santana Trujillo; tract Mount Airy; $330.
– Delarco, Inc. to Jeremy Scott Handy and Jennifer Lee Handy; 0.48 acres Elkin; $600.
– Cook’s Farm Partners, Cook’s Farm Partners, LLP and Donald R. George to Thomas J. Murphy and April M. Macri; 4.783 acres tract two PB 14 93 South Westfield; $80.
– Kester A. Sink to David Minasian and Marilyn J. Minasian; 0.12 acres Mount Airy; $1.
– Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Sheena Rodriguez; 1.003 acres PB 33 24 Westfield; $220.
– Sharon Lynn Ball to William R. Price and Olivia G. Price; 1.265 acres PB 20 29 Bryan; $160.
– Vernon F. Ball Irrevocable Trust, Reella M. Ball Irrevocable Trust, Stephen Ball, Sharon Lynn Ball, Vernon F. Ball and Reella M. Ball to William R. Price and Olivia G. Price; tract Bryan; $740.
– Rusty D. Hawks and Janet M. Hawks to Marleen Ruiz Hernandez and Juan Carlos Ruiz Sandoval; lot 1 Pine Lakes development PB 6 196 Stewarts Creek; $270.
– Estate of Sherry Taylor Talkington, Connie Loflin Hinkle and Sherry Taylor Talkington to Daniel Joseph Musty and Kelly Anne Musty; 2.87 acres tract one estate of Sherry Taylor Talkington; $440.
– Elizabeth Dawn Marslender, Jack Owen Marslender, Angela L. Lievsay, Charles Edgar Haymore Jr., Tamra Lynn Fredeen, Lawrence Nathaniel Fredeen Jr., Hilda Joy Haymore, Hilda Joy Ackerman, David Scott Lievsay, Monda Gaye Thompson, Earl Drew Thompson Jr. and Deborah Ann Haymore to Earl Drew Thompson Jr. and Monda Gaye Thompson; tract one 1.40 acres and tract two tract Mount Airy; $300.
– Samuel Dustin Utt and Meagan Haywood Utt to Ricardo Colon Acosta; tract one lot 8 PB 10 143 phase one section 1 and tract two lot 7 Sycamore Hills development PB 13 107 Mount Airy; $600.
– Corinna Dollyhigh Sawyers to Anthony Wendell Sawyers; 4.68 acres Eldora; $0.
– MCLE, LLC to Broadstream Ventures, LLC; condominium deed 9,089 sq ft unit 18A and unit 18B Brookside Village Condominiums BK 1 207 Elkin; $100.
– Catherine J. Thompson and Timothy Thompson to Harold R. Wagoner and Patricia S. Wagoner; 1,097 sq ft portion of tracts and lots 131-132 Mountain Park PB 1 208 Bryan; $0.
– Michael R. Wright and Kimberly S. Wright to Tullie M. Wright; tracts 1 and 3-4 PB 31 73 Rockford; $160.
– Kimberly B. Brooks to Sandra Kay Perry and Wendy Diane Perry; 2.18 acres Bryan; $270.
– William Ray Macey to Arturo Aguilar and Addie Aguliar; .45 acres Westfield; $120.
– Anthony Lowe and Elizabeth Lowe to Anthony France and Vivian France; tract one lots 61-62 and tract two 63-64 Franklin Heights property PB 1 71 Mount Airy; $124.