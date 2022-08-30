New benchmarks show results for young students

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Mount Airy and East Surry last played in April 2021. In the 16 months between meetings each school graduated two classes of seniors, one of the schools made two regional championship appearances and one state championship appearance, and both football programs shattered records as part of 13-1 seasons last fall.

Despite many new faces on both sides, the 58th edition of Mount Airy-East Surry went a lot like the previous installment: a low-scoring defensive battle at Wallace Shelton Stadium in which the winner scored all of its points in the first half, holding a double-digit lead at halftime. Then, the other team rallies late to make it a one-score game, but comes up short in the end.

East Surry emerged victorious on both occasions, winning Friday’s game 14-12.

The Cardinals have now won four consecutive meetings against the Granite Bears and eight of the past 11.

“We knew coming in that East Surry returned a lot of starters from a team that was very good last year,” said Mount Airy coach JK Adkins. “Had hoped that we would have been more effective moving the ball in the first half. We were so proud to see our defense play like they did. I thought our defensive coaching staff did a phenomenal job and our kids played with tremendous effort.”

Cardinal coach Trent Lowman called Friday’s game “eerily similar,” to the April 2021 battle between East and Mount Airy, saying he felt like he had déjà vu at points.

“I walked off the field at halftime and, looking at the score, it struck me that we’ve been here before,” Lowman said. The Cards had scored their first touchdown late in the first quarter, then added another score with less than 30 seconds remaining in the second to go up 14-0 at the half.

“We did some good things offensively and we got a touchdown in late in the half, so much like that game in the spring. You kind of knew what was coming in the second half. You knew they were going to come out with some fire, they were getting the football and they were pumped up.”

The coach was correct, and the Bears stormed back and scored on the opening drive of the second half. Colby Johnson jumped in the way of the PAT to leave the score at 14-6, which would come into play later in the night.

Mount Airy’s offense went on to move the chains nine times in the second half after doing so just twice in the first 24 minutes of play. The Bears were also able to move on the ground more after being held to -25 yards rushing in the first half.

East Surry, alternatively, moved the chains 10 times in the first half, but only twice in the second half. The second instance didn’t occur until there was less than 60 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Following the 2021 Bears-Cardinals game, Adkins said he felt his defense played well enough to win the game while the offense’s struggle to move the ball on the ground ultimately hindered them. He echoed that sentiment after Friday’s game.

“A lot of different factors contributed to that,” Adkins said. “East Surry’s defensive speed, our inability to protect the passer to hit big plays in the passing game, confusion up front and a couple key injuries all played a part.”

“Their defense out-played our offense,” Lowman said. “But, we made some mistakes and let them outplay us. So we’ve got to go in and get some things fixed.”

Down eight points entering the fourth quarter, Mount Airy began a drive on its own 20 following a Stephen Brantley punt. The Granite Bears’ drive started with 11:43 on the clock and spanned 8:45 of game time over 17 plays. During the drive, the Cardinals where flagged for disconcerting signals, pass interference and encroachment, while the Bears were flagged for a false start and assisting the runner.

The Bears faced fourth-and-12 on the drive and survived thanks to an Ian Gallimore pass to Taeshon Martin. Later in the drive, Mount Airy faced third-and-goal from the 10 and Gallimore once again looked to pass. When pressured by Cardinal defenders, Gallimore scrambled and ran the touchdown in himself with 2:58 to play.

Mount Airy lined up to go for two down 14-12, but had to burn a timeout to set a play up. When lining up after the timeout, the Bears’ coaching staff noticed something was off and had to use another timeout. The Cardinals were still able to stop the Bears short on the conversion and maintain the lead.

Mount Airy’s Walker Stroup took a short kickoff in hopes of recovering it for the Bears, but the Cards’ Gabriel Harpe dove on the ball.

Two short runs from Cardinal QB Folger Boaz set up third-and-5, then Devin Williams converted the first down to effectively end the game. Williams added another short run to force Mount Airy to burn their final timeout, then Boaz kneeled twice.

Lowman said he didn’t really get nervous during Mount Airy’s comeback, but added that it wasn’t for the reason one might expect.

“I didn’t really have time to get nervous during the game. I was just focusing on what we needed to do to win,” Lowman said. “If anything, I was more anxious this week about coming into a place like this where, yeah, it’s a rivalry, but you’re also going up against a really good football team. They’re in the hunt for a state championship every year for a reason.

“They’re extremely well-coached, they play extremely hard and they have good players on the field – and that’s a deadly combination.”

Both sides had defensive standouts in the rivalry game.

Mount Airy’s defense forced 13 plays of either no gain or negative yards. Gallimore, Stroup, Tyler Mason, Cam’Ron Webster, Blake Hawks and Deric Dandy each picked up tackles for a loss, while Gallimore and Dandy each picked up sacks.

The Bears also held Boaz to 9-of-21 passing for 120 yards, marking just the third time in Boaz’s three-year career as a starting quarterback that he was held to single digit completions while playing an entire game. Boaz did throw for both Cardinal touchdowns, but was picked off by both Stroup and Logan Fonville.

East Surry’s defense forced 21 plays of no gain or negative yards. Brett Clayton, Kyle Zinn, Trey Grubbs, Anderson Badgett and Hatcher Hamm each picked up tackles for a loss. Zinn and Badgett recorded multiple sacks, and Eli Becker added one.

The Cards held Gallimore to 4-of-10 passing for 64 yards. This is Gallimore’s lowest completion percentage in 16 games as a starting QB, and is just the third game in which he hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown. Gallimore was picked off once by East’s Will Jones, and the QB lost a fumble that was forced by Zinn and recovered by Colby Johnson.

East Surry (2-0) finished the game with 240 total yards coming from 120 yards passing and 120 yards rushing. Matthew Keener led the Cards in yards receiving with three receptions for 74 yards a touchdown, followed by Johnson with four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown, and Williams with two receptions for three yards.

Williams led East Surry’s ground game with 13 carries for 75 yards. Boaz was next with 17 carries for 25 yards, followed by Zinn with four carries for 14 yards and Johnson with one carry for 6 yards.

Mount Airy (1-1) finished with 118 total yards coming from 64 yards passing and 54 yards rushing. Stroup grabbed two receptions for 50 yards, Martin had one reception for 20 yards and Mario Revels caught one pass for a loss of six yards.

Mason led the Bears’ running backs with 18 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, followed by Martin with four carries for three yards, Gallimore with 15 carries for -2 yards and a touchdown, and Traven Thompson with one carry for -3 yards.

Moving Forward

Both squads have big expectations for the 2022 season and look to use this game as a jumping off point.

In the preseason, Lowman said the goal for the Cardinal coaching staff is to have the team peaking at the end of the regular season and beginning of the postseason. Playing Mount Airy, one of if not the outright toughest team they’ll play in the regular season, just two games in didn’t change that strategy.

“We didn’t change much before this, and we’re not going to change,” Lowman said. “We’re doing it the same way this year as we always have. Our entire playbook is in, and we’re just trying to get better at everything as the season goes as opposed to trying to do two things now, a third thing next week and a fourth thing after that.

“We’re not changing because our method has worked, and I hope it works again. I hope we’re peaking in late October/early November for a run. It’s on our guys to stay healthy, and take care of their bodies and keep learning what we do and just get cleaner and crisper as we go along.”

For Mount Airy, the loss breaks an 11-game winning streak of regular season games. The loss itself stings, but Adkins said he believes this game – much like the season opener against North Surry – will be extremely beneficial to the Bears in the long run.

“There is no such thing as a good loss, but our team grew exponentially tonight,” Adkins said. “Things like this galvanize a team and a coaching staff.”

Mount Airy’s focus now shifts to getting players healthy, while also maintaining a “commitment to basics and fundamentals,” Adkins said.

“I’m proud of our guys. We move forward from here.”

Scoring

East Surry – 7, 7, 0, 0 = 14

Mount Airy – 0, 0, 6, 6 = 12

1Q

2:29 ESHS 0-7 – Colby Johnson 9-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

2Q

0:22 ESHS 0-14 – Matthew Keener 22-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Joshua Parker PAT

3Q

7:19 MAHS 6-14 – Tyler Mason 1-yard rushing TD, PAT blocked by Colby Johnson

4Q

2:58 MAHS 12-14 – Ian Gallimore 10-yard rushing TD, 2-point conversion no good