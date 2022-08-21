In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Martha Lu James to Thachyin Properties, LLC; 4.08 acres; $223.
– Teresa A. Gerli to Eddie Ray Upchurch and Deana Easter Upchurch; 2.16 acres Mount Airy; $390.
– Mary B. Maney to Andrew Baker and Kallie Baker; 1 acre Bryan; $0.
– Advanta IRA Services, LLC, Mark Faris IRA #8007242 and Mark Farist to Jeremy Robert Huff and Shannon Dover Huff; 0.720 acres lot 1 and 0.808 acres and 0.895 acres lot 3 Autumn Woods subdivision PB 17 154; $1,520.
– Patrick Allen Armentrout and Jeannie Chilton Armentrout to Markus Lee Eaton and Kathy McDaniel Eaton; tract one 2.39 acres and tract two tract; $702.
– Mitchell B. Bottomley to MBB Land, LLC; 29.542 acres Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Marla H. Galyean and Joshua T. Galyean to Danny W. Taylor and Shannon S. Taylor; 1.758 acres lot 2 PB 14 74 Westfield; $129.
– Robert L. Hutchins and Renee Hutchins to Layla Payne and Jeffery Payne; 8.002 acres PB 41 76; $650.
– James Raymond Branson and Janet L. Branson to Jaymee B. Chandler and Jeff T. Chandler; 0.972 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Margaret L. Bowles and Michael Keith Wall to Brian Delon Key and Joy Diane Key; tract Rockford; $210.
– Bill Norman Construction, Inc. to Branda H. Robertson Revocable Living Trust and Brenda H. Robertson; unit 26A bk 1 342 and 251 and 412-415 and PB 23 134 and 192 and PB 41 46 113 Cobblestone Court Mount Airy; $730.
– Sidney Whitaker, Crystal H. Whitaker, Steven W. Whitaker and Catrena H. Whitaker to Mountain View Poultry, LLC; six parcels; $0.
– Tony L. Martin and Phyllis Martin to Travis Scott Martin; tract Bryan; $0.
– Rex Hunter and Helen Hunter to Bridgette Yvette Watkins; 2.00 acres Siloam; $0.
– Jerry Phillip Jones, Michele D. Jones, Cynthia Jones Bowman and Mark Edwin Bowman to Michael Kenneth Carper and Vivian Ward Carper; lot 1 J. Matt Hines and Durham Poore property PB 1 115 Mount Airy; $470.
– Sharon Grey White, Sharon Grey Compton and Sharon Mayes White to Brandy Hiatt Dowdy and Timothy Joseph Dowdy; 1.53 acres Dobson; $200.
– Kenneth Griffin Gatewood and Elizabeth E. Gatewood to Luis Anibel Rios Jr. and Sarah Yolanda Rios; tract Mount Airy; $850.
– Kenneth Griffin Gatewood and Elizabeth E. Gatewood to Luis Anibel Rios Jr. and Sarah Yolanda Rios; quitclaim deed 0.392 acres PB 41 26 Mount Airy; $0.
– GHP Properties, LLC to Surry Medical Ministries Foundation, Inc.; 1.65 acres PB 21 54 and PB 41 92 951 Rockford Street Mount Airy; $5,400.
– Kelly M. Cave to Teresa K. Kearns and Ronald H. Kearns; 0.930 acres lot 131 section 6 Woodbridge subdivision PB 22 38 Mount Airy; $464.
– William W. Haynes Jr. and Donna M. Haynes to Ronald Thomas Dapp, Kelly S. Hensley and Kelly Suzanne Hensley Dapp; tract one Ivy Summit; $372.
– John W. Badgett and Christine D. Badgett to Joyce Farms of Mount Airy, LLC; 33.86 acres Eldora; $244.
– Tom E. Riggs and Judy L. Riggs to Joyce Farms of Mount Airy, LLC; 36 4/10 acres Eldora; $244.
– Tom E. Riggs and Judy L. Riggs to Joyce Farms of Mount Airy, LLC; tract one 57.367 acres and tract two 1.000 acres PB 41 88 Eldora; $584.
– Peggy Ann Melton Smith to Christopher Wayne Bryant and Amber Cope Bryant; tract Western Carolina Drive PB 6 150 Stewarts Creek; $4.
– Dragonfly View, LLC to Alexander Mazarredo and Bonnie Mazarredo; 1.57 acres lot 23 Paradise Mountain Estates phase 2 PB 27 6 Franklin; $0.
– Alexander Mazarredo and Bonnie Mazarredo to Dragonfly View, LLC; 2.09 acres lot 16 Paradise Mountain Estates Phase 2 PB 257 6 Franklin; $0.
– Pamela Jessup Davis to Apolinar Mendez; 0.826 acres Mount Airy; $55.
– Lupe Javier Jimenez and Sharon Ann Rose Jimenez to Michael J. Stinson and Suzanne G. Stinson; tract one 1 acre and tract two 12 1/2 acres PB 36 175 South Westfield; $180.
– Erica Billings to Kelsey Burns; 1.204 acres lot 55 114 and a portion of lot 115 section 1 Mountain Park Bryan; $0.
– JHS Master Capital, LLC to National Decon Holdings Gastonia, LLC; 1.351 acres; $0.
– Samuel Allen Simmons and Courtney Susan Simmons to Jeffrey Allen Stanley and Susanne Lynn Stanley; tract one lots 30-31 PB 9 150 and tract two lot 9 section 1 PB 7 69 Stonehenge subdivision Stewarts Creek; $718.
– Harold O. Brown, Mary Ellen Brown Smith and Edward T. Brown to Edward T. Brown and Brenda D. Brown; tract one 34.9 acres lot 2 and tract two 14.5 acres and tract three 24.55 acres Shoals; $320.
– David B. Albin and Dawn M. Albin to Sharon Ann Wheeler; 1.339 acres PB 41 68 Westfield; $20.
– Cynthia F. Cook, Christi M. Cook, Kimberly C. Williams and Jeff Williams to Melissa Baccari; 1.310 acres PB 41 75; $170.