In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed.
Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry County Register of Deed’s office include:
– Ronald Britt Cave and Kathryn Cave to Terry White and Betsy Cook; tract Dobson; $70.
– Tracy Hull and Virgie Hawks Hull to Amy Linville; tract Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Jason Lee Linville and Ida Ann Linville to Randy J. Kottwitz and Crystal M. Kottwitz; 6.916 acres PB 34 134; $95.
– Crystal Cox and Robin H. Cox to Louisa Smith; 3.99 acres Mount Airy; $0.
– Teramore Development, LLC to Norman Cheney and Marilyn Cheney; 3 acres PB 39 191 3350 Cook School Rd Pilot; $4,047.
– Georgia L. Webb and Robin Hodgin to Lynn Jackson Lambert; tract one portion of lots 8-9 J. Matt Hines and Durham Poore Property PB 1 115 and tract two tract Mount Airy; $320.
– Kevin Hooker and Melissa Hooker to James Michael Whitt Jr. and Tasha Lee Whitt; 1.79 acres lot 3 Dobson; $450.
– Brandon Lee Jessup and Leigh Ann Jessup to Samantha Pack and Anne Wiley; tract one .90 acres and tract two 23/100 acres; $400.
– Vernon P. Medley and Martin Allen Medley to Andrew Moore; 0.974 acres PB 34 41 Marsh; $0.
– Bray Properties, LLC to 405 Fieldstone, LLC; first tract Mount Airy; $550.
– Mary O’Quinn, Mary Beall and Michael Andre to Michael Andrea and Tiffany Andre; lot 57 section 1 Burkewood subdivision PB 4 125 Mount Airy; $0.
– Lee Chilton Rierson and Nancy Marinette Rierson to Alexander Vance Tilley, Emily Susanna Evans, Perry Van Tilley and Stephanie Hazelwood Tilley; 7 acres PB 34 105 and 4.000 PB 32 94 Eldora; $97.
– Betty Lou Chilton Rierson and Lee Rierson to Alexander Vance Tilley, Emily Susanna Evans, Perry Van Tilley and Stephanie Hazelwood Tilley; 11.83 acres PB 34 105 Eldora; $104.
– Estate of Clarence Lloyd Hawks, Brenda R. Bailey, Clarence Llyod Hawks, Shanna H. Stoltz, Ethan Stoltz, Amanda H. Lukas and Roger Lukas to Rickey Shane Paige; lot 11 block C Westwood development PB 6 28 estate of Clarence Llyod Hawks file 21 E 964; $410.
– AMN Properties of Surry, LLC to Kandra McBride; .73 acres PB 5 7 3227 Wards Gap Road Mount Airy; $216.
– Jimmy W. Hall Jr. and Teresa A. Hall to Jimmy W. Hall Jr.; 1.69 acres lot 11 A PB 15 47 481 Oak Ridge Drive Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $0.
– Billy Ray Surratt, Michelle Leigh Hart and Michelle Leigh Hobbs to Jose Alexis Sanchez Tinajero; lots 6-8 PB 12 126 South Westfield; $92.
– Andrew Moore to Martin Allen Medley and Vernon P. Medley; 0.111 acres tract one and 0.024 acres tract two PB 40 156 Marsh; $0.
– Derrick M. Puckett to Montana L. Handy and Ryan T. Key; lots 3 and 5 Fisher River Park development PB 7 66 Stewarts Creek; $464.
– The Bonnie H. Stuart Revocable Trust Agreement, Bonnie Stuart and Robinette S. McLeroy to Joseph Keith Van Dyke Jr. and Barbara Fencl Van Dyke; four tracts Elkin; $1,050.
– Jerry Dean Johnson and Judy Rebecca Cline to Phillip B. Tilley and Penny S. Tilley; lots 3 block 1 Highland Park subdivision PB 1 28 Mount Airy; $20.
– Robert Anthony Kirsch and Crystal Lynn Kirsch to J&R Properties of Mount Airy, LLC; 0.503 acres Mount Airy; $40.
– Kenneth F. Marshall to Jesus Grande Salgado and Rosa Cortes Grande; 0.242 acres Rockford; $6.
– Lorene S. Dockery to Kenneth L. Flinchum and Jessica M. Hauser Flinchum; 14.165 acres PB 41 71 Dobson; $790.
– Estate of James Franklin Penley, James Dale Penley, James Franklin Penley, Tammy Dixon Penley, David Carroll Penley, Tammy Jones Penley and Donna Whitaker to David Carroll Penley and Tammy Jones Penley; tract one 27/100 acres and tract two 56/100 acres Eldora estate of James Franklin Penley 22 E 483 Iredll; $120.
– TYDDYN Management, LLC to Turtle & Crab, LLC; tract PB 4 126 226 E. Lebanon Street Mount Airy; $263.
– Tonya M. Kimbrell to Marshall Kerr and Dianne Kerr; lot 6 Campbell Brook estates PB 20 48; $564.
– Balogh Properties, LLC to James Edward Silva Jr. and Cheri A. Silva; tract; $500.
– Jason Bedsaul, Tracy Bedsaul, Amanda Tucker, Eric Tucker and Jonathan Eric Tucker to Justin Matthew Bedsaul; tract one 62.89 acres and tract two tract Marsh; $0.
– Michael Delond Cain, Mason Grey Bowman and Hope Bunker Bowman to Mason Grey Bowman and Hope Bunker Bowman; 1.69 acres tract; $32.
– Carl David Ward and Linda Lou Ward to Charles Chaffin Zuchick and Sahvanna Ray Johnson Zuchick; tract one tract and tract two .12 acres Mount Airy; $410.
– Aleene Bateman Gordan and Donna Lynn Hampton to John Smith and Breanna Smith; tract one 3.500 acres and tract two 20.071 acres Stewarts Creek; $190.
– Kathleen L. Kissam and Robert R. Delaney; 22.088 acres; $0.
– Melody Easter to Landon Michael East and Melody Easter; 0.384 acres Pilot; $0.
– Gary James Gant, Tammy T. Gant, Troy Dunna Gant and Donna Ward Gant to J&E Properties of NC, LLC; 0.5 acres PB 3 109 1340 Forrest Drive Mount Airy; $155
– Sonya M. Ganyard to Lionhawk Investments, LLC; 0.064 acres PB 36 135; $310.
– Christopher Cody Murphy and Hannah Katherine Murphy to Kelly W. Jackson; 1.718 acres Elkin; $336.
– Jose G. Gonzalez and Ardy H. Gonzalez to Douglas Wood; lot 18 section II Knollwood subdivision PB 11 45; $320.
– J&E Properties of NC, LLC to Tiny Hands Childcare, LLC; 1.275 acres portion of lot 18 and all of lot 19 PB 1 183 721 S. Main Street Dobson Pilot/Dobson; $550.
– Judy Renea Marshall Ziglar and Richard L. Ziglar to Nathaniel Dale Lawson; two tracts Westfield; $140.
– Patrick Allen Gay and Ellauna Ginther to Brian Keith Lindamood; tract Stewarts Creek; $357.
– Max L. Taylor and Peggy G. Taylor to Haley Taylor Sheets; tract one one and one fourth acres and tract two 0.393 acres South Westfield; $0.
– Teresa Smith Hiatt to Bethany Ann Brown; 3.219 acres PB 41 79 Stewarts Creek; $34.
– Lundquist Living Trust, Arthur C. Lundquist and Dorothy F. Lundquist to Andres Flores; 0.7209 acres tract 15 Smith Landing subdivision section II PB 15 87 Dobson; $280.
– Gary Lee Johnson and Ann K. Johnson to MBB Land, LLC; tract one 1.10 acres and tract two tract 489 Oak Grove Church Road Mount Airy Stewarts Creek; $320.
– Dennis P. Billups and Robin E. Billups to Samantha Jones; 0.70 acres lots 13-14 Cedar Gate subdivision section 1 PB 15 13 Stewarts Creek; $32.
– J&E Properties of NC, LLC to Eagle Ridge Properties of NC, LLC; lot 9 section 2 The Woodcreek development PB 8 72 Long Hill; $340.