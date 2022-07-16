Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Angel Noel Church Tate, 31, a white female wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of heroin and felony possession of methamphetamine;

• William Frank Rankin Jr., 57, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of methamphetamine and a new charge of interfering with electronic monitoring equipment;

• Carl Lewis Carter Jr., 30, a white male wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny and shoplifting;

• Sandra Hardy Gage, 59, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for level 1 driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.